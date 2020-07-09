/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:55 AM
9 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Klamath Falls, OR
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
4864 Gatewood Drive
4864 Gatewood Drive, Klamath Falls, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1604 sqft
4864 Gatewood Drive Available 07/25/20 Updated home in Gatewood - Beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Gatewood. House has been updated throughout and has a gas furnace and central air conditioning.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
505 S. 8th St.
505 South 8th Street, Klamath Falls, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
505 S. 8th St. Available 08/01/20 - No Cats Allowed (RLNE4514450)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
310 Delta
310 Delta St, Klamath Falls, OR
2 Bedrooms
$975
968 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath- House - Newly painted and new flooring in this 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home. Nice sized with water/sewer and garbage paid No Dogs Allowed (RLNE4410374)
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
2407 Holabird
2407 Holabird Avenue, Klamath Falls, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2407 Holabird Available 06/06/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath- House - All vinyl windows, bamboo & slate flooring open floor plan. Garage shop in the back (RLNE4791190)
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
2045 Oregon Avenue, #5
2045 Oregon Avenue, Klamath Falls, OR
Studio
$1,150
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! 3bdrm 2 bath Apt w/ possible 4th bedroom or den! - 3bdrm 2 bath Apt w/ possible 4th bedroom or den! Large bedrooms 2 full baths New carpet Kitchen with eating bar Single pet upon approval with additional pet
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
2121 N. Eldorado #6
2121 North Eldorado Avenue, Klamath Falls, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
2 bedroom, 1 bath Apartment - Quiet complex located about a half mile from Hospital. This unit is set up for short term leases. Fully furnished and All utilities are included in rent (including internet and internet based TV). (RLNE3113428)
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
208 Iowa St
208 Iowa Street, Klamath Falls, OR
6 Bedrooms
$2,200
2600 sqft
The Perfect House for Roommates, 6bdrms, 3.5 baths, 1.5 miles from Oregon Tech and Sky Lakes Medical Center - The Perfect House for Roommates, 6bdrms, 3.5 baths, 1.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
4813 Memorie
4813 Memorie Lane, Altamont, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
4813 Memorie Available 07/16/20 Large 3 Bedroom 2 bath house with garage and fenced yard - 3 bedroom 2 bath house with garage and fenced back yard! Dogs welcome! No Cats Allowed (RLNE3975549)
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
2444 Redwood Drive
2444 Redwood Drive, Klamath County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1838 sqft
2444 Redwood Drive Available 06/12/20 Nice home in good neighborhood - Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom home with attached garage, living and family rooms, large deck and fully fenced back yard. Absolutely no smoking in or around the home.