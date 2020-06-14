Apartment List
74 Apartments for rent in King City, OR with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for King City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated May 20 at 04:25pm
2 Units Available
Edgewater Apartments
16849 Southwest 131st Avenue, King City, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1029 sqft
Located just minutes from Tualatin River National Wildlife Refuge, King City Public Golf Course and shops. Large apartments with fully-equipped kitchens. Cable ready, private patio/balconies and washer/dryer in unit.
Results within 1 mile of King City
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Sherwood - Tualatin North
13 Units Available
Rivercrest Meadows Apartments
11865 SW Tualatin Rd, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,257
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,684
1264 sqft
Recently renovated units with a fireplace, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Located between Tualatin Rd, Hazelbrook Rd and Hwy 99. In an award-winning school district. Near Jurgens Park, Tualatin Community Park and the Tualatin Library.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
8 Units Available
Maybeck at the Bend
13830 SW Chinn Ln, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,250
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
859 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near Bridgeport Village mall. Also close to Tualatin River National Wildlife Refuge. One-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with fully equipped kitchens and oversized patios or balconies. Furnished apartments available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Tigard Neighborhood Area 12
9 Units Available
Bull Mountain Heights
11430 SW Bull Mountain Rd, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,175
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1178 sqft
Come see our beautiful newly renovated apartment homes in the exclusive community of Bull Mountain. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Tigard, OR are well-appointed and very comfortable.
Results within 5 miles of King City
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Murray Hill
12 Units Available
MonteVista
14900 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,230
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,576
1118 sqft
Welcome to MonteVista Apartments—a community where convenient amenities, sleek interior designs, and a desirable location blend to create the ease-of-living you have always craved for.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Westlake
7 Units Available
Westlake Meadows
5300 Parkview Dr, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,355
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
969 sqft
Yards from Kruse Way and Meadows Road. Attractive community includes a swimming pool, clubhouse and tranquil courtyard. Homes feature a range, refrigerator, fireplace, hardwood floors, and carpeting.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Murray Hill
29 Units Available
Seven West at the Trails
14790 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,295
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,078
1107 sqft
Spacious apartments have full-length windows and walk-in closets. Kitchens have garbage disposal and built-in microwaves. Relax in the hot tub or in resort-style pools. Located adjacent to parks and walking trails.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:39pm
Sherwood - Tualatin South
23 Units Available
Alden Apartments
7800 SW Sagert St, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,362
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
789 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
970 sqft
Near I-5. A modern, upscale community with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a pool, playground, clubhouse area and basketball court. A garage is available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Sexton Mountain
3 Units Available
Woodview
14700 SW Beard Rd, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
896 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens with pantries, private balconies, bonus storage, and oversized closets. Close to Ellington Airport, Shell Oil Company, San Jacinto College, and the University of Texas. Two swimming pools for residents.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Sherwood - Tualatin North
4 Units Available
Creekview Crossing
21759 Southwest Cedar Brook Way, Sherwood, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,374
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1560 sqft
Creekview Crossing is a unique property designed to foster a sense of community while providing the modern, private home you seek.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:20pm
Murray Hill
4 Units Available
Trillium Woods
15480 Southwest Bunting Street, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Your New Home Awaits. Brand new and beautiful are the words to describe Trillium Woods, Beaverton's newest apartment community. We offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments homes that feature state of the art finishes.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:46pm
Sherwood - Tualatin South
5 Units Available
Cannery Row
22550 SW Highland Dr, Sherwood, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
985 sqft
Near Snyder Park in Old Town Sherwood. Updated interiors with granite countertops, newer appliances and lots of storage. On-site gym, bike storage and parking. Pet-friendly community for dogs and cats.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 05:19pm
Ashcreek
2 Units Available
Garden Court
7059 SW Garden Home Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,070
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
788 sqft
We have just what you've been looking for - Garden Court is a quaint, well-kept community with an excellent location. Head over to Multnomah Village for shopping and lunch or walk two blocks to the Garden Home Recreation Center.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
South Beaverton
1 Unit Available
Sorrento Bluff
8635 SW Maverick Ter, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,340
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly upgraded units located close to I-5, and Washington Square Mall. Apartment amenities include private patios or balconies, in-unit laundry and dishwashers. Pet-friendly, with a clubhouse for residents.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Vose
1 Unit Available
5480 SW Alger Ave unit E-11
5480 Southwest Alger Avenue, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,095
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
5480 SW Alger Ave unit E-11 Available 06/19/20 Beaverton fully renovated 1 bedroom condo! - Just listed! Come see this adorable lower level remodeled 1 bedroom 630 sq ft Beaverton condo in the Sequoia Park complex.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Tigard Neighborhood Area 8
1 Unit Available
8922 SW Greensward Lane
8922 Southwest Greensward Lane, Tigard, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2261 sqft
8922 SW Greensward Lane Available 06/20/20 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home with Office in Bonita Neighborhood of Tigard - A rare beauty! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with a wonderful office/den or library in Tigard close to shopping, parks and entertainment.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South Beaverton
1 Unit Available
14170 SW Stirrup St.
14170 Southwest Stirrup Street, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
2600 sqft
14170 SW Stirrup Street ~ Gorgeous Home & Beautiful View - This Amazing home is an absolute MUST SEE! Spacious 2600 SqFt 3 bedroom + bonus room and 2.5 bathrooms with living room, formal dining room, and basement.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Murray Hill
1 Unit Available
15255 SW Mallard Dr Unit 104
15255 Southwest Mallard Drive, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1116 sqft
LAKE VIEW~ Progress Ridge~ Shopping~ Restaurants - Rare Lake View! This stunning Progress Ridge Lake Front 2 Bedroom Town Home is located close to Beaverton, Sherwood, and Tigard! Only 20 minutes from INTEL and NIKE campuses.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Tigard Neighborhood Area 4
1 Unit Available
7015 SW Oak St.
7015 Southwest Oak Street, Tigard, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1488 sqft
7015 SW Oak St. Available 07/10/20 Spacious 3 Bed home with Yard, A/C, Garage-Yard care- COMING IN JULY - Must see this amazing single level updated home thats sits on a corner lot. It offers 3 bedrooms, 1.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Sherwood - Tualatin South
1 Unit Available
8560 SW MODOC CT
8560 Southwest Modoc Court, Tualatin, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1473 sqft
Beautifully updated 3 Bedroom in Charming Neighborhood - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser: https://showmojo.com/l/6bf9fc0089 Updated ranch style home in charming neighborhood on quiet cul-de-sac.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
17201 SW JEAN LOUISE RD.
17201 Southwest Jean Louise Road, Tigard, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1998 sqft
Lovely Newer 4 Bedroom Home Located in the River Terrace Community - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser: https://showmojo.com/l/c654d0708b Newer Two Level Spacious Home located in a nice community.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Vose
1 Unit Available
11725 Southwest 13th Street
11725 Southwest 13th Street, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1302 sqft
Fantastic remodel of this cute bungalow with easy freeway access close to major employers and all that Washington Square has to offer! Still keeping it's mid-50's charm, this home features real hardwood floors, newer paint, updated appliances,
Results within 10 miles of King City
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
17 Units Available
81 Fifty at West Hills
8150 SW Barnes Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,295
522 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
889 sqft
Walking distance to Oregon College of Art and Craft and Regency Park. Upgraded units feature newly refinished kitchens, designer cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
6 Units Available
Cedar Hills
11700 Southwest Butner Road, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,231
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1100 sqft
A renovated, 1970s-style building with open floor plans and community-inspired spaces. This modern community spans a five-acre property. On-site pool, terrace, and large community building. Spacious interiors with large, private balconies.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in King City, OR

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for King City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

