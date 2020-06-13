All apartments in Keizer
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

6621 Koufax Lane NE

6621 Koufax Lane Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

6621 Koufax Lane Northeast, Keizer, OR 97303
Keizer

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NEWLY RENOVATED GORGEOUS KEIZER HOME - 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM 1610 SF Approx
GUBSER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT
BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED & NEWLY REMODELED INTERIOR!
GAS HEAT W/CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING
NEW STAINLESS KITCHEN APPLIANCES/INCLUDING OTC MICROWAVE
NEW GRANITE COUNTER TOPS THROUGHOUT!
QUIET KEIZER AREA SINGLE LEVEL
GORGEOUS BRAND NEW PAVER PATIO!
FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT
BRAND NEW LVT VINYL WATERPROOF FLOORING THROUGHOUT!
2-CAR GARAGE W/OPENER
CLOSE TO ALL SHOPPING AND KEIZER STATION SHOPPING!
IN & OUT BURGERS ARE JUST A BIKE RIDE AWAY!

All of our properties are clean & sharp, beautifully landscaped and maintained. Each property has been thoroughly prepared and inspected prior to each new tenant.

Please feel free to contact our office for your personal viewing of the property!

Northwest Pacific Property Management LLC offers superior quality rental properties in the greater Salem, Oregon area including Keizer, Albany and Lebanon.

Every effort is made to keep our listings accurate, however we cannot guarantee availability or accuracy, subject to human error, prior rental or other unfortunate circumstances.

Professionally Managed by:
Northwest Pacific Property Management LLC
4280 Chaney Way SE
Salem, OR 97302

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5652691)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6621 Koufax Lane NE have any available units?
6621 Koufax Lane NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keizer, OR.
What amenities does 6621 Koufax Lane NE have?
Some of 6621 Koufax Lane NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6621 Koufax Lane NE currently offering any rent specials?
6621 Koufax Lane NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6621 Koufax Lane NE pet-friendly?
No, 6621 Koufax Lane NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keizer.
Does 6621 Koufax Lane NE offer parking?
Yes, 6621 Koufax Lane NE does offer parking.
Does 6621 Koufax Lane NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6621 Koufax Lane NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6621 Koufax Lane NE have a pool?
No, 6621 Koufax Lane NE does not have a pool.
Does 6621 Koufax Lane NE have accessible units?
No, 6621 Koufax Lane NE does not have accessible units.
Does 6621 Koufax Lane NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6621 Koufax Lane NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6621 Koufax Lane NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6621 Koufax Lane NE has units with air conditioning.
