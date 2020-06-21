All apartments in Corvallis
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

5605 SW Windflower

5605 Southwest Windflower Drive · (541) 753-3620
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5605 Southwest Windflower Drive, Corvallis, OR 97333

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5605 SW Windflower · Avail. Jul 15

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1340 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
5605 SW Windflower Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom House ~ Southwest Corvallis - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable)

For those who demand excellence, welcome home to this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with a double car garage in a desirable Southwest neighborhood. Convenient amenities like dishwasher, washer and dryer hookups, open kitchen and dining room and open living space. Enjoy the outdoors with a fully fenced yard or take a stroll around the quiet neighborhood. Stay connected in this central location of town, being within easy reach of Safeway, downtown Corvallis, schools, coffee shops and much more. Don’t just take our word for it. Call or contact our office today for more information on how to view this rental!

All rentals are NON-SMOKING. This rental is NOT Pet Friendly!

(RLNE2351242)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5605 SW Windflower have any available units?
5605 SW Windflower has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corvallis, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corvallis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5605 SW Windflower have?
Some of 5605 SW Windflower's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5605 SW Windflower currently offering any rent specials?
5605 SW Windflower isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5605 SW Windflower pet-friendly?
Yes, 5605 SW Windflower is pet friendly.
Does 5605 SW Windflower offer parking?
Yes, 5605 SW Windflower does offer parking.
Does 5605 SW Windflower have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5605 SW Windflower does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5605 SW Windflower have a pool?
No, 5605 SW Windflower does not have a pool.
Does 5605 SW Windflower have accessible units?
No, 5605 SW Windflower does not have accessible units.
Does 5605 SW Windflower have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5605 SW Windflower has units with dishwashers.
