Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage coffee bar

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking garage

5605 SW Windflower Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom House ~ Southwest Corvallis - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable)



For those who demand excellence, welcome home to this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with a double car garage in a desirable Southwest neighborhood. Convenient amenities like dishwasher, washer and dryer hookups, open kitchen and dining room and open living space. Enjoy the outdoors with a fully fenced yard or take a stroll around the quiet neighborhood. Stay connected in this central location of town, being within easy reach of Safeway, downtown Corvallis, schools, coffee shops and much more. Don’t just take our word for it. Call or contact our office today for more information on how to view this rental!



All rentals are NON-SMOKING. This rental is NOT Pet Friendly!



(RLNE2351242)