91729 Youngs River Road

Cozy Ranch Style House 2 Miles East of Miles Crossing - Thank you for choosing Jim McNeeley Real Estate & Property Management, Inc.!



Completed applications are processed/screened on a first come first served basis; to consider an application complete and begin the screening process, we require a completed application for each adult age 18 and older, screening fee(s) for all applicants, pet/animal screening (if applicable), ID for each applicant, income verification for the household, and an interior viewing of the property. We require you to view the exterior of the property in person before we will schedule a viewing.



Application : https://myrentalapplication.com/index/mcneeley/1AT9A

Screening fee : http://www.mcneeley.com/pay-screening-fee



Renters Insurance is due upon taking possession of the property.



Application Fee: $50 per adult (anyone 18 or older)

County: Clatsop

Lease Terms: 6 months

Date Available for Viewing (subject to change): NOW!

Utilities included in rent: None

Utilities paid by tenants: Water, Sewer, Garbage & Electric

Appliances: Wood Stove, Electric Range, Utility Room, Washer/Dryer Hookups

Year Built: 1927

Levels: One

Layout: One level ranch style house

Amenities: On 1 Acre

Garage: No

Fenced: No

Vehicle Restrictions: None

Parking: Off-Street Parking

School District: Astoria School District

PET POLICY: Possible



**To complete the application process, please send us copies of your ID/pay stubs and go to the PayPal page on our website to pay your application fee.

Fax: 503-292-4597

Email: Info@mcneeley.com (for application documents only)



INFORMATION NOT GUARANTEED AND SHOULD BE VERIFIED. SQUARE FOOTAGE IS APPROXIMATE & MAY INCLUDE BOTH FINISHED & UNFINISHED

AREAS.



SCHOOL AVAILABILITY SUBJECT TO CHANGE.



