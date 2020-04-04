91729 Youngs River Road

Amenities
Cozy Ranch Style House 2 Miles East of Miles Crossing - Thank you for choosing Jim McNeeley Real Estate & Property Management, Inc.!
Completed applications are processed/screened on a first come first served basis; to consider an application complete and begin the screening process, we require a completed application for each adult age 18 and older, screening fee(s) for all applicants, pet/animal screening (if applicable), ID for each applicant, income verification for the household, and an interior viewing of the property. We require you to view the exterior of the property in person before we will schedule a viewing.
Application : https://myrentalapplication.com/index/mcneeley/1AT9A
Screening fee : http://www.mcneeley.com/pay-screening-fee
Renters Insurance is due upon taking possession of the property.
Application Fee: $50 per adult (anyone 18 or older)
County: Clatsop
Lease Terms: 6 months
Date Available for Viewing (subject to change): NOW!
Utilities included in rent: None
Utilities paid by tenants: Water, Sewer, Garbage & Electric
Appliances: Wood Stove, Electric Range, Utility Room, Washer/Dryer Hookups
Year Built: 1927
Levels: One
Layout: One level ranch style house
Amenities: On 1 Acre
Garage: No
Fenced: No
Vehicle Restrictions: None
Parking: Off-Street Parking
School District: Astoria School District
PET POLICY: Possible
**To complete the application process, please send us copies of your ID/pay stubs and go to the PayPal page on our website to pay your application fee.
Fax: 503-292-4597
Email: Info@mcneeley.com (for application documents only)
INFORMATION NOT GUARANTEED AND SHOULD BE VERIFIED. SQUARE FOOTAGE IS APPROXIMATE & MAY INCLUDE BOTH FINISHED & UNFINISHED
AREAS.
SCHOOL AVAILABILITY SUBJECT TO CHANGE.
(RLNE5522405)