All apartments in Clatsop County
Find more places like 91729 Youngs River Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clatsop County, OR
/
91729 Youngs River Road
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

91729 Youngs River Road

91729 Youngs River Road · (503) 292-8125
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

91729 Youngs River Road, Clatsop County, OR 97103

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 91729 Youngs River Road · Avail. now

$1,100

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy Ranch Style House 2 Miles East of Miles Crossing - Thank you for choosing Jim McNeeley Real Estate & Property Management, Inc.!

Completed applications are processed/screened on a first come first served basis; to consider an application complete and begin the screening process, we require a completed application for each adult age 18 and older, screening fee(s) for all applicants, pet/animal screening (if applicable), ID for each applicant, income verification for the household, and an interior viewing of the property. We require you to view the exterior of the property in person before we will schedule a viewing.

Application : https://myrentalapplication.com/index/mcneeley/1AT9A
Screening fee : http://www.mcneeley.com/pay-screening-fee

Renters Insurance is due upon taking possession of the property.

Application Fee: $50 per adult (anyone 18 or older)
County: Clatsop
Lease Terms: 6 months
Date Available for Viewing (subject to change): NOW!
Utilities included in rent: None
Utilities paid by tenants: Water, Sewer, Garbage & Electric
Appliances: Wood Stove, Electric Range, Utility Room, Washer/Dryer Hookups
Year Built: 1927
Levels: One
Layout: One level ranch style house
Amenities: On 1 Acre
Garage: No
Fenced: No
Vehicle Restrictions: None
Parking: Off-Street Parking
School District: Astoria School District
PET POLICY: Possible

**To complete the application process, please send us copies of your ID/pay stubs and go to the PayPal page on our website to pay your application fee.
Fax: 503-292-4597
Email: Info@mcneeley.com (for application documents only)

INFORMATION NOT GUARANTEED AND SHOULD BE VERIFIED. SQUARE FOOTAGE IS APPROXIMATE & MAY INCLUDE BOTH FINISHED & UNFINISHED
AREAS.

SCHOOL AVAILABILITY SUBJECT TO CHANGE.

(RLNE5522405)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91729 Youngs River Road have any available units?
91729 Youngs River Road has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 91729 Youngs River Road have?
Some of 91729 Youngs River Road's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91729 Youngs River Road currently offering any rent specials?
91729 Youngs River Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91729 Youngs River Road pet-friendly?
No, 91729 Youngs River Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clatsop County.
Does 91729 Youngs River Road offer parking?
Yes, 91729 Youngs River Road offers parking.
Does 91729 Youngs River Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 91729 Youngs River Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 91729 Youngs River Road have a pool?
No, 91729 Youngs River Road does not have a pool.
Does 91729 Youngs River Road have accessible units?
No, 91729 Youngs River Road does not have accessible units.
Does 91729 Youngs River Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 91729 Youngs River Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 91729 Youngs River Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 91729 Youngs River Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 91729 Youngs River Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORHillsboro, ORAloha, ORLake Oswego, ORTigard, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORForest Grove, ORSherwood, OR
McMinnville, ORBethany, ORHazel Dell, WASt. Helens, ORKelso, WAOak Hills, ORMinnehaha, WAAstoria, ORScappoose, ORNewberg, OR
Cedar Mill, ORWoodland, WARidgefield, WAWest Haven-Sylvan, ORWest Slope, ORRaleigh Hills, ORAberdeen, WAKing City, ORSalmon Creek, WABarberton, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific UniversityPortland Community College
University of Western States
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity