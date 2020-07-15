All apartments in Clatsop County
4955 High Ridge Rd.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

4955 High Ridge Rd.

4955 High Ridge Road · (503) 738-4821
Location

4955 High Ridge Road, Clatsop County, OR 97138

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4955 High Ridge Rd. · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1932 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
tennis court
Exquisite Highlands Home - One level, fully furnished, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home thoughtfully situated on a hill with beautiful ocean views! This cozy home with its beach cottage accents and tastefully furnished rooms is perfect for entertaining on the sunny deck or the dining room with seating for 8. Prepare all your homemade specialties in the fully equipped kitchen, outfitted with stainless steel appliances, 5 burner gas stove, double wall oven, quartz counter tops and tastefully finished with white wainscoting. Bonus sitting room and separate laundry room off the kitchen. Two stall attached garage.

Make yourself comfortable in front of the wood burning, stone fireplace or retreat to the professionally decorated bedrooms with custom furniture and white window shutters. Master Bedroom is equipped with a King Bed, beautiful Armoire, 2 nightstands and comfy chair. Second bedroom has 2 bunk beds (4 twin beds) with a matching dresser. Third bedroom also has a queen bed, 2 nightstands, comfy chair and dresser.

If you're not ready for the beach, revel in the sunshine on the covered porch out front while you relax to the sound of the crashing waves. Enjoy views of the peaceful neighborhood and surrounding hills from either spot as the home sits higher than its neighboring properties. Landscaping is also included and beautifully maintained.

Enjoy tennis, golf & beach access in this gated ocean front community of Highlands at Gearhart.

This is a NON SMOKING AND NO PETS PROPERTY.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4814355)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4955 High Ridge Rd. have any available units?
4955 High Ridge Rd. has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4955 High Ridge Rd. have?
Some of 4955 High Ridge Rd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4955 High Ridge Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
4955 High Ridge Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4955 High Ridge Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 4955 High Ridge Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clatsop County.
Does 4955 High Ridge Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 4955 High Ridge Rd. offers parking.
Does 4955 High Ridge Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4955 High Ridge Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4955 High Ridge Rd. have a pool?
No, 4955 High Ridge Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 4955 High Ridge Rd. have accessible units?
No, 4955 High Ridge Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 4955 High Ridge Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4955 High Ridge Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4955 High Ridge Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4955 High Ridge Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
