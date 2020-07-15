4955 High Ridge Rd.

Amenities

Exquisite Highlands Home - One level, fully furnished, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home thoughtfully situated on a hill with beautiful ocean views! This cozy home with its beach cottage accents and tastefully furnished rooms is perfect for entertaining on the sunny deck or the dining room with seating for 8. Prepare all your homemade specialties in the fully equipped kitchen, outfitted with stainless steel appliances, 5 burner gas stove, double wall oven, quartz counter tops and tastefully finished with white wainscoting. Bonus sitting room and separate laundry room off the kitchen. Two stall attached garage.



Make yourself comfortable in front of the wood burning, stone fireplace or retreat to the professionally decorated bedrooms with custom furniture and white window shutters. Master Bedroom is equipped with a King Bed, beautiful Armoire, 2 nightstands and comfy chair. Second bedroom has 2 bunk beds (4 twin beds) with a matching dresser. Third bedroom also has a queen bed, 2 nightstands, comfy chair and dresser.



If you're not ready for the beach, revel in the sunshine on the covered porch out front while you relax to the sound of the crashing waves. Enjoy views of the peaceful neighborhood and surrounding hills from either spot as the home sits higher than its neighboring properties. Landscaping is also included and beautifully maintained.



Enjoy tennis, golf & beach access in this gated ocean front community of Highlands at Gearhart.



This is a NON SMOKING AND NO PETS PROPERTY.



