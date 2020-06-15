All apartments in Aumsville
850 N 10th Place
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

850 N 10th Place

850 North 10th Place · (503) 507-4248
Location

850 North 10th Place, Aumsville, OR 97325

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 850 N 10th Place · Avail. now

$1,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1968 sqft

Amenities

garage
online portal
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
online portal
Beautiful 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, In Aumsville - Willamette Meadow Property Management
We care for our tenants by getting work orders done in a timely matter, and caring about the problems that are happening in the rental. We feel there has to be a happy balance between the owner and the tenant so we try to provide that balance that is need.
Willamette Meadow Property Management offers online applications, the ability to quickly and easily make online rent payments using E-Check or credit cards, and tenants can quickly and effortlessly submit an online maintenance request.
Please fill out our application for our rental at http://www.WillametteMeadows.com. Please copy and paste our website into your url to apply for our rentals and to see our other rentals. You can also view a walkthrough video of this property as well as other properties at http://www.WillametteMeadows.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5779505)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 850 N 10th Place have any available units?
850 N 10th Place has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 850 N 10th Place currently offering any rent specials?
850 N 10th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 N 10th Place pet-friendly?
No, 850 N 10th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aumsville.
Does 850 N 10th Place offer parking?
Yes, 850 N 10th Place does offer parking.
Does 850 N 10th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 850 N 10th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 N 10th Place have a pool?
No, 850 N 10th Place does not have a pool.
Does 850 N 10th Place have accessible units?
No, 850 N 10th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 850 N 10th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 850 N 10th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 850 N 10th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 850 N 10th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
