All apartments in Astoria
Find more places like 326 Pleasant Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Astoria, OR
/
326 Pleasant Avenue
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:30 AM

326 Pleasant Avenue

326 Pleasant Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

326 Pleasant Avenue, Astoria, OR 97103

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
326 Pleasant - Enjoy wondrous views of Youngs River and Saddle Mountain from your front porch! This cute home is on the quiet street of Pleasant Ave in Astoria. This unit features a full basement, detached garage, washer/dryer in-unit, fenced backyard, and fireplace.

Security Deposit: $2,300
Application Fee: $45/per occupant over the age of 18.

One small pet (under 25lbs) permitted. All others must be approved by owner. Pet Rent $50/per pet a month.
Garbage and yard maintenance included in rent.

Virtual Tour:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=cVwv2TBKfHL

(RLNE5341583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 Pleasant Avenue have any available units?
326 Pleasant Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Astoria, OR.
What amenities does 326 Pleasant Avenue have?
Some of 326 Pleasant Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 326 Pleasant Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
326 Pleasant Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 Pleasant Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 326 Pleasant Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 326 Pleasant Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 326 Pleasant Avenue offers parking.
Does 326 Pleasant Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 326 Pleasant Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 Pleasant Avenue have a pool?
No, 326 Pleasant Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 326 Pleasant Avenue have accessible units?
No, 326 Pleasant Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 326 Pleasant Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 326 Pleasant Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 326 Pleasant Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 326 Pleasant Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings