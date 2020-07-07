326 Pleasant Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

326 Pleasant - Enjoy wondrous views of Youngs River and Saddle Mountain from your front porch! This cute home is on the quiet street of Pleasant Ave in Astoria. This unit features a full basement, detached garage, washer/dryer in-unit, fenced backyard, and fireplace.



Security Deposit: $2,300

Application Fee: $45/per occupant over the age of 18.



One small pet (under 25lbs) permitted. All others must be approved by owner. Pet Rent $50/per pet a month.

Garbage and yard maintenance included in rent.



Virtual Tour:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=cVwv2TBKfHL



(RLNE5341583)