Apartment List
/
OR
/
ashland
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 12 2020 at 5:37 PM

13 Apartments for rent in Ashland, OR with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 05:37am
Central Ashland
1 Unit Available
73 South Mountain Avenue
73 South Mountain Avenue, Ashland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1504 sqft
This new townhome on Phillips Corner-Urban Living is near the Downtown Ashlands' Core! Beautifully designed contemporary 1 bedroom 1 bathroom. Enjoy living in the beautify designed living space.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:37am
Oak Knoll
1 Unit Available
735 Oak Knoll Drive
735 Oak Knoll Drive, Ashland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1451 sqft
Filled with natural light, this 1966 built, 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in a quiet neighborhood close to the golf course, shopping and with easy freeway access.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 05:37am
Lithia Park
1 Unit Available
96 Scenic Drive
96 Scenic Drive, Ashland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2500 sqft
This freshly remodeled home features 2 wrap-around decks with breath-taking views of the valley. It's located on Scenic and Church, minutes away from downtown, so no more having to look for parking downtown for the parades or a night out.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Ashland
1 Unit Available
73 Mountian
73 S Mountain Ave, Ashland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1504 sqft
New Townhome close to downtown ! - This new townhome on Phillips Corner-Urban Living is near the Downtown Ashlands' Core! Beautifully designed contemporary 1 bedroom 1 bathroom. Enjoy living in the beautify designed living space.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lithia Park
1 Unit Available
137 N Main St
137 North Main Street, Ashland, OR
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
3000 sqft
Live in one of Ashland's premier Bed and Breakfasts! | Available June - February - Take advantage of this rare opportunity to work or play from this fully furnished Bed and Breakfast.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Railroad District
1 Unit Available
626 E. Main Street
626 East Main Street, Ashland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1094 sqft
Renovated two bedroom townhouse near downtown | Available Now! - Bright and inviting townhouse located near downtown Ashland.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cottage District
1 Unit Available
332 Glenn St
332 Glenn Street, Ashland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1396 sqft
Two bedroom, two bath townhouse in great Ashland Location! Available June - Like new two bedroom, two bath town-home in beautiful Ashland community. Enjoy walking the grounds to take in the landscaping and pond.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cottage District
1 Unit Available
200 Ohio St
200 Ohio Street, Ashland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1306 sqft
Lovely 3bd/2bth caftsman style home in Ashland!!! - Hurry in for this cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath home not far from downtown but with a country feel. Enjoy the mature peaceful landscaping from your lovely covered front porch.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
3 Tiers of Ashland
1 Unit Available
647 Beach Street
647 Beach Street, Ashland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1516 sqft
Quaint Ashland Bungalow Above the Boulevard! - When you think of quiet solitude in the middle of the city, this is it. This cute and quaint bungalow is welcoming and warm and offered amazing escape for anyone who can appreciate amazing backyards.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Ashland
1 Unit Available
1241 Iowa St
1241 Iowa Street, Ashland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
900 sqft
1241 Iowa St Available 07/01/20 Ashland Condo in Smaller, Quiet Complex | Available July 2020 - Two bedroom one bath condo in a small, established complex. Ground floor, single story unit.

1 of 25

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
3 Tiers of Ashland
1 Unit Available
270 Morton St
270 Morton Street, Ashland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1700 sqft
Bright and charming two bedroom home in central Ashland | Available Mid May! - From the moment you step into the entry of this home, you will be enchanted. With freshly painted walls and large windows, this home is bright and welcoming.

1 of 14

Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
Cottage District
1 Unit Available
47 W Hersey St
47 West Hersey Street, Ashland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
Charming two bedroom townhouse near downtown Ashland | Available April 2020 - Don't miss this comfortable and convenient townhouse. It is tucked into a charming community.
Results within 5 miles of Ashland

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Talent
1 Unit Available
20 Logan Way
20 Logan Way, Talent, OR
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1450 sqft
Furnished 3bd/2.5ba, minutes to Shakespeare! - Less than 10 minute drive to Ashland.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Ashland, OR

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Ashland renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Ashland Apartments with Balcony
Ashland Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Medford, ORJacksonville, OR
Grants Pass, OR
Eagle Point, OR