/
/
lake california
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM
8 Apartments for rent in Lake California, CA📍
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
19757 Sannedrin Place
19757 Sannedrin Place, Lake California, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1800 sqft
19757 Sannedrin Place Available 07/24/20 Lake California Home - Greenbelt Views - HUGE Bonus Room - This 3 bd/2ba home has the following features: newer carpet, separate family and living room (with a gas fireplace!) + it has a finished screened in
1 of 49
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
22814 Rio Alto Drive
22814 Rio Alto Drive, Lake California, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
3188 sqft
22814 Rio Alto Dr. Beautiful Lake California Views and a Pool - This gorgeous two-story custom home has two master suites, high ceilings throughout and very large bedrooms. This home has lots of storage inside, along with a beautiful kitchen.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
19294 Sloop Lane
19294 Sloop Lane, Lake California, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1300 sqft
19294 Sloop Lane Available 07/24/20 Lake California Property on the Water! - This home is a MUST SEE! Home has a great floor plan with 3 bd/2 ba and amazing back deck with a private dock on the water! Home has RV parking and access to all Lake
Results within 10 miles of Lake California
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
20189 Ballentine Dr
20189 Ballentine Dr, Anderson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1644 sqft
20189 Ballentine - 20189 Ballentine is a newly built property. Walking into the home you are able to see what they were trying to accomplish with the modernity of the layout.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
3710 Fairgrounds Dr
3710 Fairgrounds Dr, Anderson, CA
1 Bedroom
$989
550 sqft
1/1 HOME BEHIND THE FAIRGROUNDS IN ANDERSON - AVAILABLE NOW - *Currently showing approved applicants only (when property is available)* This 1 bedroom 1 bath will go fast. It features a fenced entrance that leads to the home.
1 of 6
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
20243 Chalone Place
20243 Chalaine Place, Anderson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1750 sqft
Beautiful Tuscany Style Home in Skyview Estates!! - Walk up to this privately situated home in Skyview Estates and it will immediately take your breath away! The grounds are meticulously cared for w/ beautiful shrubs, trees and lavender! Walk
1 of 20
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
3414 Riverside Dr.
3414 Riverside Drive, Anderson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
3414 Riverside Dr.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
4678 Pleasant Hills Drive
4678 Pleasant Hills Dr, Anderson, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2357 sqft
Luxury Living in Skyview Estates! - Beautiful newly constructed 4 bdrm; 3 bthm home w/ laminate flooring throughout And carpet in the bdrms.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
20201 Ballentine Dr
20201 Ballentine Dr, Anderson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1644 sqft
20201 Ballentine Dr New Development neighborhood. - 20201 Ballentine is a newly built property. Walking into the home you are able to see what they were trying to accomplish with the modernity of the layout.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
3271 Cory Lane
3271 Cory Lane, Anderson, CA
Studio
$460
345 sqft
3271 Cory Lane Available 08/03/20 Studio Duplex In Anderson - This studio duplex is located at the end of the street in a quiet neighborhood in Anderson. Large kitchen with lots of counter space and cabinetry, oven/range and refrigerator.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Lake California area include California State University-Chico. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lake California from include Chico, Red Bluff, Shasta Lake, Anderson, and Redding.