Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

10 Apartments for rent in Ashland, OR with garages

1 of 1

Last updated July 16 at 12:39 AM
1 Unit Available
University District
1320 Madrone Street
1320 Madrone Street, Ashland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1410 sqft
This private corner lot is sure to please as the work is finished up to make it lovely.

1 of 32

Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
Lithia Park
96 Scenic Drive
96 Scenic Drive, Ashland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2500 sqft
This freshly remodeled home features 2 wrap-around decks with breath-taking views of the valley. It's located on Scenic and Church, minutes away from downtown, so no more having to look for parking downtown for the parades or a night out.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
South Ashland
562 Ray Lane
562 Ray Lane, Ashland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
Cute 2 bedroom 1.5 bath house in Ashland!! - Bright and clean 2 bedroom, 1 and 1/2 bath home. Beautiful bay window in the front room of the home brings in ample natural light.

1 of 41

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
South Ashland
1960 Nezla St
1960 Nezla Street, Ashland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1898 sqft
Electric, Water, Sewer, Garbage, Landscape and Pool Maintenance Paid! Enjoy indoor/outdoor living at this private oasis above the boulevard in Ashland. Property location is great for hiking and biking the Ashland trail system.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Cottage District
332 Glenn St
332 Glenn Street, Ashland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1396 sqft
Two bedroom, two bath townhouse in great Ashland Location! Available June - Like new two bedroom, two bath town-home in beautiful Ashland community. Enjoy walking the grounds to take in the landscaping and pond.

1 of 14

Last updated April 7 at 10:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Cottage District
47 W Hersey St
47 West Hersey Street, Ashland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
Charming two bedroom townhouse near downtown Ashland | Available April 2020 - Don't miss this comfortable and convenient townhouse. It is tucked into a charming community.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Croman Mill
2530 Springhills Dr.
2530 Spring Hill Dr, Ashland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1608 sqft
Great house, close to Bellview school, large yard - Great house with upside down floor plan (bedrooms downstairs, living space upstairs) which allows for entertaining with a view! The large open kitchen floor plan makes entertaining enjoyable.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
East Ashland
51 N Mountain Ave
51 North Mountain Avenue, Ashland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1265 sqft
51 N Mountain Ave Available 08/15/20 Stunning town home in the Ridgeview Place Townhome Community... Close to town! - This exquisite, end unit condo is practically brand new, featuring a stunning, private landscaped patio garden.
Results within 5 miles of Ashland

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Talent
300 Everett Way
300 Everett Way, Talent, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1722 sqft
300 Everett Way Available 07/27/20 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Talent! - This well maintained home was built in 2014 and boasts over 1,700 Sq. Ft of living space. Close to parks & beautiful downtown.
Results within 10 miles of Ashland

1 of 16

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
3328 Hidden Springs Drive
3328 Hidden Spring, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1827 sqft
3328 Hidden Springs Dr. Medford OR 97504 Newer and very clean nice Mahar built home in a great E.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Ashland, OR

Ashland apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

