All apartments in Ashland
Find more places like 327 N Main #1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ashland, OR
/
327 N Main #1
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

327 N Main #1

327 N Main St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ashland
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

327 N Main St, Ashland, OR 97520
Cottage District

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
carport
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Lovely Two bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome | Available July 2020. - Two bedroom, 1 1/2 bath townhouse in small complex near downtown Ashland. Downstairs features an open living area with laminate flooring throughout. Powder room located just off of the living room. Sunny kitchen with exterior door to small enclosed deck and lovely garden space.

Upstairs bedrooms are fully carpeted. Large closets feature built in shelving.

W/D hookups. Central heat and A/C. New windows and paint throughout the house. One covered, off street parking space provided in car port.

Water, sewer and garbage included.

Sorry, no pets. This is a non smoking property.

Please call Ashland Property Management at (541) 488-2761 to schedule a showing. Online rental applications can be found at www.ashlandpropertymanagement.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3834504)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 327 N Main #1 have any available units?
327 N Main #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashland, OR.
What amenities does 327 N Main #1 have?
Some of 327 N Main #1's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 327 N Main #1 currently offering any rent specials?
327 N Main #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 327 N Main #1 pet-friendly?
No, 327 N Main #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashland.
Does 327 N Main #1 offer parking?
Yes, 327 N Main #1 offers parking.
Does 327 N Main #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 327 N Main #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 327 N Main #1 have a pool?
No, 327 N Main #1 does not have a pool.
Does 327 N Main #1 have accessible units?
No, 327 N Main #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 327 N Main #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 327 N Main #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 327 N Main #1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 327 N Main #1 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ashland Apartments with Balconies

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Medford, ORGrants Pass, OR
Jacksonville, OR