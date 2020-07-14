327 N Main #1

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony carport air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking

Lovely Two bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome | Available July 2020. - Two bedroom, 1 1/2 bath townhouse in small complex near downtown Ashland. Downstairs features an open living area with laminate flooring throughout. Powder room located just off of the living room. Sunny kitchen with exterior door to small enclosed deck and lovely garden space.



Upstairs bedrooms are fully carpeted. Large closets feature built in shelving.



W/D hookups. Central heat and A/C. New windows and paint throughout the house. One covered, off street parking space provided in car port.



Water, sewer and garbage included.



Sorry, no pets. This is a non smoking property.



Please call Ashland Property Management at (541) 488-2761 to schedule a showing. Online rental applications can be found at www.ashlandpropertymanagement.com



No Pets Allowed



