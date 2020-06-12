Apartment List
/
OR
/
albany
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:31 PM

47 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Albany, OR

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2838 San Pedro
2838 Northwest San Pedro Avenue, Albany, OR
2838 San Pedro Available 08/05/20 Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bath home North Albany - If your looking for a beautiful home in a highly desired area that is just minutes to shopping, hospitals, clinics and main roads making it convenient to everything ...

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3406 NW Essex Ct
3406 Northwest Essex Court, Albany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1866 sqft
3406 NW Essex Ct Available 07/01/20 Nice N. Albany home - This 3bdrm/2bath home is located on a dead end street in North Albany, near schools, parks, and shopping.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1702 Trudell Ct. SE
1702 Trudell Court Southeast, Albany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1155 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhome Available Immediately - Discover all the space you need in this 1155-SF duplex close to Heritage Mall.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2175 Pulver Ln NW
2175 Northwest Pulver Lane, Albany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2082 sqft
2175 Pulver Ln NW Available 08/14/20 Application Pending-Exactly what you have been looking for! 3 bedroom in North Albany - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, plus bonus room. Open floor plan with 2,082 square feet.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
542 38th Ave
542 38th Avenue Southeast, Albany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
996 sqft
542 38th Ave Available 06/19/20 Pet Friendly Single-Story 3Bed w/Garage - This single level 3 bedroom 1 bathroom features an open kitchen, fenced back yard, washer/dryer hookups, and an attached garage.

1 of 15

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
1715 NW Linclon St
1715 Northwest Lincoln Street, Albany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1540 sqft
1715 NW Linclon St Available 05/15/20 Charming N Albany home - This lovely 3bdrm/2bth home is located in an established N Albany neighborhood close to schools, shopping, and parks.

1 of 34

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
3217 Gwen Pl
3217 Gwen Place Southeast, Albany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1417 sqft
3217 Gwen Pl Available 05/05/20 3 bed/2 bath home in Grand Prairie Crossing - AVAILABLE 5/5/20 Beautiful, 3 bedroom/2 bath home in Grand Prairie Crossings Subdivision, located close to parks, shopping, medical clinics, and main roads.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
822 NW Riverbow Ave
822 Riverbow Avenue, Albany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1072 sqft
Freshly Renovated 3 Bedroom House - Move In Ready! - This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House with 2 car garage has been recently renovated with all new interior paint, flooring, cabinets, counter tops, appliances and more! Located in North Albany Elementary,

1 of 5

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3037 Railroad St.
3037 Railroad Street Southeast, Albany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1242 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Albany - Available to rent 3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Albany Located on quiet cul-de-sac, 2 car garage, fenced backyard with covered patio. Pet friendly! No cats, 2 dog max. Call our office at 541.791.4052 for more details.
Results within 5 miles of Albany

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:03pm
16 Units Available
150 Timber Ridge Street Northeast
150 Timber Ridge St NE, Linn County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1204 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 150 Timber Ridge Street Northeast in Linn County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
35396 Riverside Dr SW
35396 Riverside Drive Southwest, Linn County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1604 sqft
Rent a room or the whole house - This country home with 3 bedrooms and a basement apartment with 2 bedrooms is available to rent by the room $650.00 per room or rent both house and furnished basement for $3,000.00, no garage.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
134 NE Columbia Ave
134 Northeast Columbia Avenue, Adair Village, OR
134 NE Columbia Ave Available 07/05/20 4 bed 2.5 bath in Adair Village - This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home (built in 2015) is just seconds to a small public playground in a quiet residential neighborhood of Adair Village, Corvallis.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
652 Loree Pl
652 Loree Place, Jefferson, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1008 sqft
Open Floor Plan Jefferson Home w/Garage - This is a 3bd/1ba Single Story home approx #1008 sq ft. Features include: All appliances Brand new furnace with A/C Beautiful fully fenced back yard w/Patio 1 year Lease.
Results within 10 miles of Albany
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
14 Units Available
Park at 5th
635 NW 5th St, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
998 sqft
Located just steps from Washington City Park and the Willamette River. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, pool, and parking. Units feature garbage disposal, refrigerator, dishwasher, and bathtub.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
9 Units Available
Timberhill Meadows
2600 NW Century Drive, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1279 sqft
Luxury apartment homes close to Oregon State University. Walk-in closets, carpets and extra storage in units. Business center, BBQ and grill and package receiving service on the site. Near Highway 99 and Timberhill Park.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Satinwood
1 Unit Available
717 NW Sundace Circle
717 Northwest Sundance Circle, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1559 sqft
717 NW Sundace Circle Available 07/06/20 Great Location 3 bed, 2 bath - 717 NW Sundance Cir. Corvallis Lots of amenities here! Ideal location, close to Samaritan Hospital, Corvallis Clinic, Wilson Grade School, Wildcat Park, shopping and restaurants.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
336 NW 8th St
336 Northwest 8th Street, Corvallis, OR
336 NW 8th St Available 06/16/20 4-Bedroom house close to campus/downtown - For Lease: Charming older house in central location, walk/bike to campus and downtown Corvallis -- Spacious backyard -- Washer/Dryer hookups -- Garage storage space --

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
245 NW 12th St
245 Northwest 12th Street, Corvallis, OR
245 NW 12th St Available 07/01/20 5 bed + 1.5 bath - A great house close to the campus. Washer and dryer on site. Pets ok. Apply at www.ptcmanagement.com/vacancies (RLNE5799143)

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2048 NW Arthur Place
2048 Northwest Arthur Place, Corvallis, OR
2048 NW Arthur Place Available 07/01/20 5 bed, 2 bath on cul de sac - Quiet street, close to shopping Apply on www.ptcmanagement.com/vacancies (RLNE5743341)

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
593 NW Oak Ave
593 Northwest Oak Avenue, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1125 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 bath, NW Corvallis - This single story 1,100 sqft 3 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex is located within walking distance to 9th street, close to free public transportation and shopping.

1 of 47

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
334 NW Kings Blvd
334 Northwest Kings Boulevard, Corvallis, OR
334 NW Kings Blvd Available 07/01/20 5 bed, 2 bath steps away from the campus - Great house, centrally located. Fenced backyard. Apply on www.ptcmanagement.com/vacancies (RLNE5699041)

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1515 NW 23rd
1515 Northwest 23rd Street, Corvallis, OR
1515 NW 23rd Available 07/17/20 Spacious Home in a Fantastic Location! - This gorgeous home includes 4 large bedrooms plus a bonus room that could be used as an office, den or a 5th bedroom! Nestled in a quiet neighborhood, very near great parks,

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2415 NW 12th
2415 Northwest 12th Street, Corvallis, OR
Desirable Single Level Home in NW Corvallis - This four bedroom, two bath home is centrally located in NW Corvallis close to shopping, schools, parks and the hospital.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
961 NW Van Buren Ave
961 Northwest Van Buren Avenue, Corvallis, OR
961 NW Van Buren Ave Available 07/15/20 APPLICATIONS PENDING - APPLICATIONS PENDING - Spacious, perfectly located 5 Bedroom Home! - Check out this roomy, updated home! Campus close with 5 bedrooms above ground level, two kitchens and a fenced back

Similar Pages

Albany 2 BedroomsAlbany 3 BedroomsAlbany Apartments with Balcony
Albany Apartments with GarageAlbany Apartments with ParkingAlbany Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Albany Dog Friendly ApartmentsAlbany Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Eugene, ORSpringfield, ORSalem, ORCorvallis, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Sherwood, ORMcMinnville, ORCanby, ORFour Corners, ORJunction City, ORSilverton, OR
Lebanon, ORNewberg, ORDallas, ORSweet Home, ORCreswell, ORKeizer, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Oregon State UniversityUniversity of Oregon
Linfield College-McMinnville Campus