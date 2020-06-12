/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:31 PM
47 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Albany, OR
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2838 San Pedro
2838 Northwest San Pedro Avenue, Albany, OR
2838 San Pedro Available 08/05/20 Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bath home North Albany - If your looking for a beautiful home in a highly desired area that is just minutes to shopping, hospitals, clinics and main roads making it convenient to everything ...
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3406 NW Essex Ct
3406 Northwest Essex Court, Albany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1866 sqft
3406 NW Essex Ct Available 07/01/20 Nice N. Albany home - This 3bdrm/2bath home is located on a dead end street in North Albany, near schools, parks, and shopping.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1702 Trudell Ct. SE
1702 Trudell Court Southeast, Albany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1155 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhome Available Immediately - Discover all the space you need in this 1155-SF duplex close to Heritage Mall.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2175 Pulver Ln NW
2175 Northwest Pulver Lane, Albany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2082 sqft
2175 Pulver Ln NW Available 08/14/20 Application Pending-Exactly what you have been looking for! 3 bedroom in North Albany - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, plus bonus room. Open floor plan with 2,082 square feet.
1 of 10
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
542 38th Ave
542 38th Avenue Southeast, Albany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
996 sqft
542 38th Ave Available 06/19/20 Pet Friendly Single-Story 3Bed w/Garage - This single level 3 bedroom 1 bathroom features an open kitchen, fenced back yard, washer/dryer hookups, and an attached garage.
1 of 15
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
1715 NW Linclon St
1715 Northwest Lincoln Street, Albany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1540 sqft
1715 NW Linclon St Available 05/15/20 Charming N Albany home - This lovely 3bdrm/2bth home is located in an established N Albany neighborhood close to schools, shopping, and parks.
1 of 34
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
3217 Gwen Pl
3217 Gwen Place Southeast, Albany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1417 sqft
3217 Gwen Pl Available 05/05/20 3 bed/2 bath home in Grand Prairie Crossing - AVAILABLE 5/5/20 Beautiful, 3 bedroom/2 bath home in Grand Prairie Crossings Subdivision, located close to parks, shopping, medical clinics, and main roads.
1 of 15
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
822 NW Riverbow Ave
822 Riverbow Avenue, Albany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1072 sqft
Freshly Renovated 3 Bedroom House - Move In Ready! - This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House with 2 car garage has been recently renovated with all new interior paint, flooring, cabinets, counter tops, appliances and more! Located in North Albany Elementary,
1 of 5
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3037 Railroad St.
3037 Railroad Street Southeast, Albany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1242 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Albany - Available to rent 3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Albany Located on quiet cul-de-sac, 2 car garage, fenced backyard with covered patio. Pet friendly! No cats, 2 dog max. Call our office at 541.791.4052 for more details.
Results within 5 miles of Albany
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:03pm
16 Units Available
150 Timber Ridge Street Northeast
150 Timber Ridge St NE, Linn County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1204 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 150 Timber Ridge Street Northeast in Linn County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
35396 Riverside Dr SW
35396 Riverside Drive Southwest, Linn County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1604 sqft
Rent a room or the whole house - This country home with 3 bedrooms and a basement apartment with 2 bedrooms is available to rent by the room $650.00 per room or rent both house and furnished basement for $3,000.00, no garage.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
134 NE Columbia Ave
134 Northeast Columbia Avenue, Adair Village, OR
134 NE Columbia Ave Available 07/05/20 4 bed 2.5 bath in Adair Village - This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home (built in 2015) is just seconds to a small public playground in a quiet residential neighborhood of Adair Village, Corvallis.
1 of 9
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
652 Loree Pl
652 Loree Place, Jefferson, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1008 sqft
Open Floor Plan Jefferson Home w/Garage - This is a 3bd/1ba Single Story home approx #1008 sq ft. Features include: All appliances Brand new furnace with A/C Beautiful fully fenced back yard w/Patio 1 year Lease.
Results within 10 miles of Albany
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
14 Units Available
Park at 5th
635 NW 5th St, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
998 sqft
Located just steps from Washington City Park and the Willamette River. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, pool, and parking. Units feature garbage disposal, refrigerator, dishwasher, and bathtub.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
9 Units Available
Timberhill Meadows
2600 NW Century Drive, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1279 sqft
Luxury apartment homes close to Oregon State University. Walk-in closets, carpets and extra storage in units. Business center, BBQ and grill and package receiving service on the site. Near Highway 99 and Timberhill Park.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Satinwood
1 Unit Available
717 NW Sundace Circle
717 Northwest Sundance Circle, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1559 sqft
717 NW Sundace Circle Available 07/06/20 Great Location 3 bed, 2 bath - 717 NW Sundance Cir. Corvallis Lots of amenities here! Ideal location, close to Samaritan Hospital, Corvallis Clinic, Wilson Grade School, Wildcat Park, shopping and restaurants.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
336 NW 8th St
336 Northwest 8th Street, Corvallis, OR
336 NW 8th St Available 06/16/20 4-Bedroom house close to campus/downtown - For Lease: Charming older house in central location, walk/bike to campus and downtown Corvallis -- Spacious backyard -- Washer/Dryer hookups -- Garage storage space --
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
245 NW 12th St
245 Northwest 12th Street, Corvallis, OR
245 NW 12th St Available 07/01/20 5 bed + 1.5 bath - A great house close to the campus. Washer and dryer on site. Pets ok. Apply at www.ptcmanagement.com/vacancies (RLNE5799143)
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2048 NW Arthur Place
2048 Northwest Arthur Place, Corvallis, OR
2048 NW Arthur Place Available 07/01/20 5 bed, 2 bath on cul de sac - Quiet street, close to shopping Apply on www.ptcmanagement.com/vacancies (RLNE5743341)
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
593 NW Oak Ave
593 Northwest Oak Avenue, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1125 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 bath, NW Corvallis - This single story 1,100 sqft 3 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex is located within walking distance to 9th street, close to free public transportation and shopping.
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
334 NW Kings Blvd
334 Northwest Kings Boulevard, Corvallis, OR
334 NW Kings Blvd Available 07/01/20 5 bed, 2 bath steps away from the campus - Great house, centrally located. Fenced backyard. Apply on www.ptcmanagement.com/vacancies (RLNE5699041)
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1515 NW 23rd
1515 Northwest 23rd Street, Corvallis, OR
1515 NW 23rd Available 07/17/20 Spacious Home in a Fantastic Location! - This gorgeous home includes 4 large bedrooms plus a bonus room that could be used as an office, den or a 5th bedroom! Nestled in a quiet neighborhood, very near great parks,
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2415 NW 12th
2415 Northwest 12th Street, Corvallis, OR
Desirable Single Level Home in NW Corvallis - This four bedroom, two bath home is centrally located in NW Corvallis close to shopping, schools, parks and the hospital.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
961 NW Van Buren Ave
961 Northwest Van Buren Avenue, Corvallis, OR
961 NW Van Buren Ave Available 07/15/20 APPLICATIONS PENDING - APPLICATIONS PENDING - Spacious, perfectly located 5 Bedroom Home! - Check out this roomy, updated home! Campus close with 5 bedrooms above ground level, two kitchens and a fenced back