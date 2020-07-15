All apartments in Albany
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

2028 NW Violet

2028 Violet Avenue · (541) 248-3993
Location

2028 Violet Avenue, Albany, OR 97321

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2028 NW Violet · Avail. now

$2,295

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
playground
Beautiful North Albany Home w/RV Pad - Beautiful North Albany Home w/RV Pad

If you're looking for a beautiful home in a highly-desired area located just minutes to shopping, hospitals, clinics and main roads, making it convenient to everything ....then you'll want to check this home out! This 4 bedroom and 2 bath home is tucked away in this beautiful subdivision located in North Albany. This home is located just minutes from the NW Albany Community as well as near the Benton Woods Subdivision that features nature trails and a play ground (nature trails leads into North Albany County park).

This immaculately-kept house feels like home! This home offers an open floor plan living room, formal dining room, spacious kitchen, and tile counter tops that lend to an entertainer's delight. Storage abounds! This gorgeous home has air conditioning for the summer months, and a gas fireplace for winter. The deluxe Master Bedroom Suite offers a large walk-in closet, huge master bathroom, private toilet room, separate shower and sunken soaking tub. All black appliances including side by side refrigerator, microwave, range, oven & dishwasher. The home also comes with a washer and dryer. Large fenced yard with a beautiful covered deck, RV pad that sits behind locked gate. Beautifully landscaped yard. This home is beautiful inside and out! Pets considered with additional monthly pet rent (per pet) and pet deposit (per pet, due at move-in).

***This home is currently occupied, so please DO NOT disturb current tenants. Our office will coordinate showings with any interested applicants with current tenants. Home will be available for rent after 3/1/2020** (Possibly sooner)

If interested, please give our office a call to coordinate a showing of this home at 541-248-3993. You can submit an application online at www.watsonmanagementservices.com or in-person at 3111 Santiam Hwy. SE Suite A. Albany OR 97322. Applications are $50 per adult.

DEPOSITS & FEES:
?Application Fees: $50 per adult, 18 yrs and older; Co-signer: $50
?Security Deposit: 1.5x monthly rent (minimum upon approved credit)
?Cleaning Deposit: $500
?Carpet/Floor Fee: $500 (non-refundable)
?Additional deposits: $350 for small animal, $450 for med animal, $550 for large animal

In order for your application to be processed, you must submit the following:
?COMPLETED applications for EACH applicant 18+ yrs. old, whom will be living in the household (this is non-negotiable. Failure to submit an application for EACH adult listed in the household will result in denial)
?Copy of Photo ID
?Copy of Social security card or equivalent
?Two most recent pay stubs or bank statement showing direct deposit (to verify your income); OR
?Financial aid statements (if applicable, to verify your income); OR
?Tax information (if you are self-employed); OR
?Current Section 8 voucher and voucher worksheet (if applicable)

NOTICE: Any applications missing any of the above requirements will be denied. All application fees are non-refundable.

Rental Terms: One-year lease. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein was compiled from data furnished by the property owner and/or other sources deemed reliable; however, accuracy is not guaranteed.

(RLNE5163631)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2028 NW Violet have any available units?
2028 NW Violet has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2028 NW Violet have?
Some of 2028 NW Violet's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2028 NW Violet currently offering any rent specials?
2028 NW Violet is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2028 NW Violet pet-friendly?
Yes, 2028 NW Violet is pet friendly.
Does 2028 NW Violet offer parking?
No, 2028 NW Violet does not offer parking.
Does 2028 NW Violet have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2028 NW Violet offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2028 NW Violet have a pool?
No, 2028 NW Violet does not have a pool.
Does 2028 NW Violet have accessible units?
No, 2028 NW Violet does not have accessible units.
Does 2028 NW Violet have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2028 NW Violet has units with dishwashers.
Does 2028 NW Violet have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2028 NW Violet has units with air conditioning.
