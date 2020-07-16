Apartment List
36 Apartments for rent in Yukon, OK with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Yukon renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particular... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Stone Ranch
55 North Ranchwood Boulevard, Yukon, OK
1 Bedroom
$625
660 sqft
Stone Ranch Apartments - Property Id: 307571 Stone Ranch Apartments KEY FEATURES Bedrooms : 1, 2 Bathrooms: 1 Bathrooms Lease Duration: 12 Months Administration Fee: $250.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
116 E Cypress Ave
116 East Cypress Avenue, Yukon, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1445 sqft
Great 3 bed/2 bath home in Yukon! - Charming house with curb appeal in Yukon schools coming soon. This 3 bed/2 bath home has a newly updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
402 Yukon Ave
402 Yukon Avenue, Yukon, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
Available Now & Move-In Ready in the Kouba Addition - Yukon School District!!! - Available Now & Move-In Ready in the Kouba Addition - Yukon School District!!! FOR SHOWINGS CALL 4.0.5-4.4.4-8.3.8.
Results within 5 miles of Yukon
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 16 at 12:09 AM
29 Units Available
Council Heights
Retreat at Riverbend
8114 W Britton Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$590
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$680
950 sqft
Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community offers pool, gym, and Internet access. Great central location, close to Northwest Expressway and Lake Hefner.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 16 at 12:08 AM
7 Units Available
Council Crossing Apartment Homes
7920 NW 21st St, Bethany, OK
1 Bedroom
$680
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
921 sqft
At Council Crossing we believe apartment living is more than just four walls. From the moment you walk through your front door, youll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
14 Units Available
Lansbrook
Lake Hefner Townhomes
7000 W Britton Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$624
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$674
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$924
1251 sqft
Welcome Home to Lake Hefner Townhomes
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
3 Units Available
Northhaven
Eagle Crest Apartments
10400 N Council Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$610
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1000 sqft
Spacious units with 9-foot ceilings, breakfast bars, washer/dryer connections, sunrooms, and round showers. Located just off of NW Expressway for easy access to shopping and dining.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
9048 NW 99th
9048 Northwest 99th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1683 sqft
9048 NW 99th Available 07/20/20 BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM HOME FOR RENT IN YUKON !! - This 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 15

Last updated July 16 at 01:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Westgate South
945 Ethan Lane
945 Ethan Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1523 sqft
MOVE IN READY! Incentive of $250.00 off a 12 month term, $500.00 off a 20 month term, or $1000.00 off a 30 month term with a 7/17 or sooner MI. Redeemable on the 2nd full month of rent.

1 of 51

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
9405 Cara Lane
9405 Cara Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2392 sqft
Beautiful new home in Yukon - Step up to the manicured landscaping and slate front porch and be instantly impressed. Inside you will be greeted by brand new wood flooring and double barn doors leading into the perfect study.

1 of 21

Last updated July 16 at 01:55 AM
1 Unit Available
Westbury
1234 Edinburgh
1234 Edinburg Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1300 sqft
Immaculate home in Yukon, this home has all of the extras. Open living room with fireplace, hardwoods and features large windows. Kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters, canned lighting and travertine floors.
Results within 10 miles of Yukon
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
14 Units Available
The Shores
14117 N Rockwell Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$903
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,403
1288 sqft
Luxurious apartments close to the John Kilpatrick Turnpike, OK 74 and the Quail Springs Mall. Apartments are outfitted with stainless steel appliances, lots of storage and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
16 Units Available
The Greens
The Invitational Apartments
3959 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$525
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
908 sqft
Cable-ready homes with spacious closets, private patios, and in-unit laundry. This pet-friendly community has a fully equipped business center, a fitness center, and covered parking for residents. Close to Highway 74.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
15 Units Available
Raindance
2201 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$510
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$575
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$735
867 sqft
Welcome home! As a resident of Raindance, you’ll have access to a range of stunning apartment features and community amenities.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
20 Units Available
The Greens
The Augusta
4001 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$625
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1004 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with private patios, high ceilings, and spacious closets. This pet-friendly community has a 24-hour gym, covered parking, and clubhouse. Only 20 minutes from Will Rogers World Airport.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
26 Units Available
Fox Run
Woodland Trails
12401 N MacArthur Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$600
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community is just minutes from the freeway and area parks. On-site fitness center, dog run, and resort-style pool. Spacious living areas with full kitchens and plank wood flooring.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
84 Units Available
Anatole on MacArthur North
5924 SW 12th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$805
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1072 sqft
Surrounded by lush, green lawns and filled with beautiful landscaping, Anatole on MacArthur South has all the warmth and charm that makes you feel right at home.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 16 at 12:27 AM
12 Units Available
City Heights at Medical Center
5528 North Portland Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$870
1224 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City Heights at Medical Center in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 16 at 12:37 AM
28 Units Available
Anatole On MacArthur South
5924 Southwest 12th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$840
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1115 sqft
Surrounded by lush, green lawns and filled with beautiful landscaping, Anatole on MacArthur South has all the warmth and charm that makes you feel right at home.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:11 PM
12 Units Available
Mayfair West
Vintage at 50th
3235 NW 50th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$625
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
986 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vintage at 50th in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
6828 nw 157th
6828 NW 157th St, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1653 sqft
6828 nw 157th Available 08/07/20 3 bedroom Available 08/07/2020!!!! - Better than new, this home has been well maintained! Open floor plan with 2 dining or a study with rich wood flooring.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
111 E. Juniper
111 East Juniper Lane, Mustang, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage - 3 bed, 2 bath home. Electric stove, Granite counter tops. Large walk-in closets, partial wood floors. Covered patio. No fenced yard. Must See!! Shown By Appt Only No Pets Allowed (RLNE5780404)

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2837 Guilford Lane
2837 Guilford Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
A cute home on .67 acres of land located in the Nichols Hills Suburban. Single pane windows, front storm door, wood floors and inside laundry. It has a large fenced in backyard, covered back patio, a single car garage and storage sheds.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
2817 Clermont Place
2817 Clermont Place, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1088 sqft
2817 Clermont Place Available 07/18/20 Quaint And Cute 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home In The Nichols Hills Area - Quaint and cute 2 bedroom 1 bath in the Nichols Hills area. 2 living areas, adorable kitchen and formal dining.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Yukon, OK

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Yukon renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

