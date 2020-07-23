/
/
wagoner county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:41 AM
84 Apartments for rent in Wagoner County, OK📍
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
10 Units Available
The Place at Quail Hollow
2607 E Albany St, Broken Arrow, OK
1 Bedroom
$690
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$832
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,004
1200 sqft
Spacious apartments with walk-in closets for extra storage room. Apartment complex includes gym, pool, grilling area and coffee bar. Close to the Creek Turnpike and Highway 51. Several restaurants just south on County Line Road.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 12:12 AM
3 Units Available
River Pointe Apartments
1199 SW 15th St, Wagoner, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$524
830 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A great location in Wagoner, OK make River Pointe Apartments one of the most desirable communities. Exceptional amenities and spacious apartment homes await you.
1 of 3
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
15068 South 274th East Avenue
15068 S 274th East Ave, Coweta, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1540 sqft
15068 South 274th East Avenue Available 08/01/20 Brand new Sycamore Farms home - be the first to live in it! - Three bed, two bath, with a two car garage. You can be the first to live in the brand new Raush Coleman home.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
14810 S 274th East Avenue
14810 S 274th East Ave, Coweta, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1143 sqft
14810 S 274th East Avenue Available 08/14/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home in Coweta - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view August 14th! Enjoy a beautiful newer 1143 sq ft Rental home featuring three bedrooms and two baths.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1509 S 31st Street
1509 S 31st St, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1366 sqft
1509 S 31st Street Available 08/14/20 *PRE-LEASE* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Rental home in Broken Arrow - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on August 14th! This home is going to go quickly!! This home has incorporated a nice size entry way that leads
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2505 East Princeton Street
2505 East Princeton Street, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1264 sqft
Available 07/27 - Fantastic Broken Arrow property now up for rent - This 3 bedroom / 2 bath boasts a fully-fenced back yard, with a nice-sized kitchen and dining room, large den, and three great bedrooms.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7813 E Commercial Street
7813 East Commercial Street, Broken Arrow, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
3874 sqft
Large, beautiful Forest Ridge home with plenty of natural light - Great move-in ready Forest Ridge home. Large rooms, lots of natural light and tons of storage. Master suite down, all other bedrooms up. Large game room plus separate office.
1 of 19
Last updated May 4 at 07:46 PM
1 Unit Available
4405 N. 33rd St.
4405 N 33rd St, Broken Arrow, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,175
1540 sqft
Newer construction 4 bedroom 2 house in Broken Arrow! This home has neutral paint throughout and new carpet. Great find for the price, this will not last!
1 of 17
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
20245 E. 36th PL
20245 E 36th Pl S, Wagoner County, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1445 sqft
3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow School District! - Spacious open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, vaulted 9+ ceilings in living room, sunny dining area with window seat, french doors to patio, efficient kitchen, laundry room.
Results within 1 mile of Wagoner County
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
12474 S Norwood Ave
12474 S Norwood Ave, Tulsa County, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1929 sqft
The new Ernest plan is beautiful inside and out. Stunning exterior details create fabulous curb appeal on one of the half-acre homesites in popular Vintage Oaks.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
18517 E Admiral Blvd
18517 E Admiral Blvd, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$775
1000 sqft
3 bed, 1 bath, 1 car, large corner lot yard. 1000 sq. ft. Nice neighborhood with great access to highway. 15 mins to downtown Tulsa. For a personal viewing call/text/email. Fletcher and Associates, Realty LLC
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1600 E Pasadena Avenue
1600 East Pasadena Street, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1949 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION, Built 2020, 4 Bedroom 2 Bath 3 Car garage, Neighborhood pool.. Custom Cabinets with Granite counters, Open floor plan, Gas Fireplace. $1995 monthly with $1995 Deposit, Sorry NO PETS
Results within 5 miles of Wagoner County
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
24 Units Available
Creekside Apartments
2401 W Omaha St, Broken Arrow, OK
1 Bedroom
$912
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,288
1339 sqft
Prime location on the corner of Omaha and Aspen, this community features a state-of-the-art 24-hour fitness center, resort-style pool and fire pit/social area. Apartments have private entryways and nine-foot ceilings.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 12:23 AM
$
13 Units Available
Park Plaza East III & IV
The Parc at East 51st
5091 S 136th E Ave, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$760
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
1063 sqft
Affordable apartments with luxurious touches. Granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community boasts 24-hour gym, coffee bar, pool and putting green. Near Broken Arrow Expressway and Highway 64. Close to Bill Boevers Fields.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 23 at 12:17 AM
3 Units Available
Aspen Creek
Aspen Village
1947 W Houston St, Broken Arrow, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$890
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
1116 sqft
Just off the Broken Arrow Expressway, close to numerous shopping, dining and entertainment venues. 1-3 bedroom units include hardwood floors, walk-in closets, fireplaces and more. Gym, pool, clubhouse and courtyard with grills on site.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 12:22 AM
4 Units Available
Park Plaza East III & IV
Cimarron
13201 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$510
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Cimarron Apartments is the perfect location! Positioned one block east of 31st and 129th, it is just minutes away from I-44, I-244, Highway 51, and Highway 169. The Cimarron is situated between Spartan School of Aeronautics and Rhema.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
2 Units Available
Hillside at Madison
512 E Madison St, Broken Arrow, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$709
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hillside at Madison in Broken Arrow. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 02:34 PM
7 Units Available
Park Plaza East III & IV
Astoria Pointe
13195 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$695
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1150 sqft
Located steps from shops and restaurants. Community has parking, pool, and courtyard. Residents enjoy units with patio or balcony, washer and dryer, walk in closets, and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 12:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Summer Ridge
231 Douglas St, Muskogee, OK
1 Bedroom
$400
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$560
924 sqft
Summer Ridge is a premier senior living community located in Muskogee, OK featuring multiple floor plans, unique features, quality amenities, and affordable monthly rent options.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1254 E San Antonio St
1254 E San Antonio St, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1337 sqft
1254 E San Antonio St Available 09/01/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view September 1st! Check out this gorgeous, brand new home in Broken Arrow! This home offers a great, functional floor plan
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
2613 W Tucson Ct
2613 East 121st Street, Broken Arrow, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2207 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2613 W Tucson Ct in Broken Arrow. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
6308 S 1st Pl
6308 South 1st Place, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1484 sqft
Quiet and peaceful is this Home on South 1st Place. South Ridge Park is a relaxed and friendly neighborhood. You’ll see joggers and walkers waving back at you throughout the day. The covered back porch is a great place for reflection.
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Eastland Acres
3020 S 140th East Avenue
3020 South 140th East Avenue, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1545 sqft
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath home in Eastland Acres. Beamed living with decorative Fireplace. Additional slab on side of house to park your 3rd vehicle. Never leased, so be the first!
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Vandever Trails
1405 W San Antonio Street
1405 West San Antonio Street, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1996 sqft
Broken Arrow Rental! Close to schools and shopping. This beautiful, well maintained, and updated home is move in ready beginning mid-July.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Wagoner County area include Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology, Tulsa Community College, and University of Tulsa. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Bixby, Muskogee, and Bartlesville have apartments for rent.