muskogee county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:42 PM
15 Apartments for rent in Muskogee County, OK📍
Summer Ridge
231 Douglas St, Muskogee, OK
1 Bedroom
$400
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$560
924 sqft
Summer Ridge is a premier senior living community located in Muskogee, OK featuring multiple floor plans, unique features, quality amenities, and affordable monthly rent options.
Results within 5 miles of Muskogee County
11211 Howard Drive
11211 Howard Road, Okmulgee County, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1350 sqft
Wow come check out this newly built duplex. 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage, centrally located near north Hefner Road and Western Ave. The one-story duplex has an open floor plan.
11218 Howard Drive
11218 Howard Road, Okmulgee County, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1250 sqft
BRAND NEW 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex With 2 Car Garage - ***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK*** https://www.insidemaps.
11226 Howard Drive
11226 Howard Road, Okmulgee County, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1250 sqft
BRAND NEW 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex With 2 Car Garage - ***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK*** https://www.insidemaps.
11220 Howard Drive
11220 Howard Road, Okmulgee County, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1250 sqft
BRAND NEW 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex With 2 Car Garage - ***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK*** https://www.insidemaps.
12474 S Norwood Ave
12474 S Norwood Ave, Tulsa County, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1929 sqft
The new Ernest plan is beautiful inside and out. Stunning exterior details create fabulous curb appeal on one of the half-acre homesites in popular Vintage Oaks.
Results within 10 miles of Muskogee County
River Pointe Apartments
1199 SW 15th St, Wagoner, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$524
830 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A great location in Wagoner, OK make River Pointe Apartments one of the most desirable communities. Exceptional amenities and spacious apartment homes await you.
15068 South 274th East Avenue
15068 S 274th East Ave, Coweta, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1540 sqft
15068 South 274th East Avenue Available 08/01/20 Brand new Sycamore Farms home - be the first to live in it! - Three bed, two bath, with a two car garage. You can be the first to live in the brand new Raush Coleman home.
7200 S Nyssa Ave
7200 S Nyssa Ave, Tulsa County, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1849 sqft
Beautiful Broken Arrow 4/2 $1650.00 - This lovely home in south Broken Arrow has 4 large bedrooms and 2 full baths. Master suite has big windows looking over a beautiful green backyard.
14810 S 274th East Avenue
14810 S 274th East Ave, Coweta, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1143 sqft
14810 S 274th East Avenue Available 08/14/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home in Coweta - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view August 14th! Enjoy a beautiful newer 1143 sq ft Rental home featuring three bedrooms and two baths.
2613 W Tucson Ct
2613 East 121st Street, Broken Arrow, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2207 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2613 W Tucson Ct in Broken Arrow. View photos, descriptions and more!
1600 E Pasadena Avenue
1600 East Pasadena Street, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1949 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION, Built 2020, 4 Bedroom 2 Bath 3 Car garage, Neighborhood pool.. Custom Cabinets with Granite counters, Open floor plan, Gas Fireplace. $1995 monthly with $1995 Deposit, Sorry NO PETS
6308 S 1st Pl
6308 South 1st Place, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1484 sqft
Quiet and peaceful is this Home on South 1st Place. South Ridge Park is a relaxed and friendly neighborhood. You’ll see joggers and walkers waving back at you throughout the day. The covered back porch is a great place for reflection.
1522 E Southpark Place
1522 E South Park Pl, Tulsa County, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1758 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION, Built 2020, 3 Bedroom with Study 2 Bath 3 Car garage, Neighborhood pool.. Custom Cabinets with Granite counters, Open floor plan, Gas Fireplace. $1950 monthly with $1950 Deposit, Sorry NO PETS
1101 W Decatur Place
1101 West Decatur Place, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1994 sqft
Summer is almost here dive into your own pool. Master down with his and her closets. 2 large bedrooms up with game room and office. Ready for you and your family.
Some of the colleges located in the Muskogee County area include Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology, Tulsa Community College, and University of Tulsa. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Bixby, Muskogee, and Jenks have apartments for rent.