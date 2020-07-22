/
mayes county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM
5 Apartments for rent in Mayes County, OK📍
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
7 Units Available
The Park @ 12 Twenty
1220 SE 9th St, Pryor Creek, OK
1 Bedroom
$699
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
839 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Park @ 12 Twenty in Pryor Creek. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated January 31 at 09:48 PM
6 Units Available
The Meadows at Centennial Park
721 Wilkerson Dr, Pryor Creek, OK
2 Bedrooms
$869
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Meadows at Centennial Park in Pryor Creek. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 12:35 AM
10 Units Available
Villa Lofts of Vinita
201 S Wilson St, Vinita, OK
1 Bedroom
$433
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$517
890 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villa Lofts of Vinita in Vinita. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 12:12 AM
3 Units Available
River Pointe Apartments
1199 SW 15th St, Wagoner, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$524
830 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A great location in Wagoner, OK make River Pointe Apartments one of the most desirable communities. Exceptional amenities and spacious apartment homes await you.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2801 Lariat Lane
2801 Lariat Ln, Rogers County, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1366 sqft
2801 Lariat Lane Available 08/15/20 *Pre-Leasing* 3 Bedroom | 2 Bath Home on a Quiet Cul-De-Sac in Claremore - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view August 14th! 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in a great cul-de-sac, tucked back in the Saddleback
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Mayes County area include University of Arkansas, Missouri Southern State University, Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology, Tulsa Community College, and NorthWest Arkansas Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
