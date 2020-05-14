All apartments in Tuttle
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:42 AM

7010 Kimberly Dr.

7010 Kimberly Drive · (405) 246-9669
Location

7010 Kimberly Drive, Tuttle, OK 73089

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7010 Kimberly Dr. · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2046 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
MOVE-IN SPECIAL: Country Paradise in Tuttle!!! - This beautiful 2,046 sq ft home is ideally located right off of Highway 37, and sits on a large, 1+ acre corner lot. The home was built in 2003, and has 3 beds, 2 baths, PLUS a bonus room (perfect for use as a bedroom or study). The open kitchen features granite countertops, all appliances included, additional bar height seating, and an attached dining area. The large master suite features a separate shower and jacuzzi tub. You'll love the large fenced in backyard, with a great outdoor seating space centered around a fire pit and an in ground storm shelter. The home also has a 3-car garage and a utility room with washer / dryer provided.

MOVE-IN SPECIAL: 1/2 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT ON APPROVED APPLICATION AND DEPOSIT!!!!

Tenant is responsible for electric, gas, water/trash, lawn care & renter's insurance. Lease terms are one-year, renewable. Monthly rental rate is $2,495.00 with a $2,495.00 security deposit along with $40.00 application fee per applicant. Dogs are accepted, certain breed restrictions do apply. There is a $300.00 nonrefundable pet fee/ per pet along with $25.00 monthly pet rent/ per pet on approved pets.

To schedule a showing, please respond to this ad or contact our leasing department at (405) 246-9669, press option 1. Visit us online at www.kevorentals.com!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5657707)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7010 Kimberly Dr. have any available units?
7010 Kimberly Dr. has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7010 Kimberly Dr. have?
Some of 7010 Kimberly Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7010 Kimberly Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
7010 Kimberly Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7010 Kimberly Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7010 Kimberly Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 7010 Kimberly Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 7010 Kimberly Dr. does offer parking.
Does 7010 Kimberly Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7010 Kimberly Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7010 Kimberly Dr. have a pool?
No, 7010 Kimberly Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 7010 Kimberly Dr. have accessible units?
No, 7010 Kimberly Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 7010 Kimberly Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7010 Kimberly Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7010 Kimberly Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7010 Kimberly Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
