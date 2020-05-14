7010 Kimberly Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly fire pit parking garage

MOVE-IN SPECIAL: Country Paradise in Tuttle!!! - This beautiful 2,046 sq ft home is ideally located right off of Highway 37, and sits on a large, 1+ acre corner lot. The home was built in 2003, and has 3 beds, 2 baths, PLUS a bonus room (perfect for use as a bedroom or study). The open kitchen features granite countertops, all appliances included, additional bar height seating, and an attached dining area. The large master suite features a separate shower and jacuzzi tub. You'll love the large fenced in backyard, with a great outdoor seating space centered around a fire pit and an in ground storm shelter. The home also has a 3-car garage and a utility room with washer / dryer provided.



MOVE-IN SPECIAL: 1/2 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT ON APPROVED APPLICATION AND DEPOSIT!!!!



Tenant is responsible for electric, gas, water/trash, lawn care & renter's insurance. Lease terms are one-year, renewable. Monthly rental rate is $2,495.00 with a $2,495.00 security deposit along with $40.00 application fee per applicant. Dogs are accepted, certain breed restrictions do apply. There is a $300.00 nonrefundable pet fee/ per pet along with $25.00 monthly pet rent/ per pet on approved pets.



To schedule a showing, please respond to this ad or contact our leasing department at (405) 246-9669, press option 1. Visit us online at www.kevorentals.com!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5657707)