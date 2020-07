Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Home In The Village - Property Id: 310887



This property is available for rent in August! Don't miss this opportunity to live in a great location with convenient access to shopping, restaurants, and more. Right down the street from Chisolm Creek you wont be disappointed.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1410-casady-ln-the-village-ok/310887

Property Id 310887



(RLNE5947089)