Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

411 W Pulaski Available 08/15/20 **COMING SOON** 3 bedroom home near OBU - Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath home near OBU. Hardwood floors throughout most the home, updates in to the kitchen and bathroom. Kitchen comes with gas stove and refrigerator. House has central heat and air. Concrete driveway with detached car garage. spacious back yard with wooden privacy fence. Tenant is responsible for lawn care and utilities. Pictures are from before current tenant moved in. The exterior of the home has been repainted, there may be minor touch ups and maintenance to be done inside once current tenant moves out. No showings while home is occupied. If interested, you are encouraged to submit an application to hold your spot for consideration.



(RLNE5936120)