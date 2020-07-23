All apartments in Shawnee
Find more places like 411 W Pulaski.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shawnee, OK
/
411 W Pulaski
Last updated July 23 2020 at 9:40 AM

411 W Pulaski

411 West Pulaski Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

411 West Pulaski Street, Shawnee, OK 74804

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
411 W Pulaski Available 08/15/20 **COMING SOON** 3 bedroom home near OBU - Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath home near OBU. Hardwood floors throughout most the home, updates in to the kitchen and bathroom. Kitchen comes with gas stove and refrigerator. House has central heat and air. Concrete driveway with detached car garage. spacious back yard with wooden privacy fence. Tenant is responsible for lawn care and utilities. Pictures are from before current tenant moved in. The exterior of the home has been repainted, there may be minor touch ups and maintenance to be done inside once current tenant moves out. No showings while home is occupied. If interested, you are encouraged to submit an application to hold your spot for consideration.

(RLNE5936120)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 W Pulaski have any available units?
411 W Pulaski doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shawnee, OK.
What amenities does 411 W Pulaski have?
Some of 411 W Pulaski's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 W Pulaski currently offering any rent specials?
411 W Pulaski is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 W Pulaski pet-friendly?
No, 411 W Pulaski is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shawnee.
Does 411 W Pulaski offer parking?
Yes, 411 W Pulaski offers parking.
Does 411 W Pulaski have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 W Pulaski does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 W Pulaski have a pool?
No, 411 W Pulaski does not have a pool.
Does 411 W Pulaski have accessible units?
No, 411 W Pulaski does not have accessible units.
Does 411 W Pulaski have units with dishwashers?
No, 411 W Pulaski does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 411 W Pulaski have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 411 W Pulaski has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pottawatomie County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oklahoma City, OKNorman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKYukon, OKDel City, OKBethany, OKOkmulgee, OK
Cushing, OKSeminole, OKOkemah, OKPauls Valley, OKBlanchard, OKMustang, OKNewcastle, OK
Nichols Hills, OKMoore, OKThe Village, OKAda, OKGuthrie, OKWarr Acres, OKStillwater, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityMoore Norman Technology Center
University of Central OklahomaSouthern Nazarene University
Oklahoma Christian University