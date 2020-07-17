1310 E Independence St

Amenities

4 Bedroom 2 bath Home in Shawnee - Lots of space in this 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Mother in law plan, with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath on the east side of the home, 1 bedroom 1 bath on the west side of the home, with it's own car port and entrance. Kitchen is updated with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer included. Enclosed sun-room that is approx. 350 sq ft. Large back yard with privacy fence. 4 car carport for each end of the house. No smoking, No Pets. Tenants are responsible for lawn care and utilities.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5914035)