Shawnee, OK
1310 E Independence St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1310 E Independence St

1310 East Independence Street · (580) 238-5798
Location

1310 East Independence Street, Shawnee, OK 74804

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1310 E Independence St · Avail. now

$1,150

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1637 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
4 Bedroom 2 bath Home in Shawnee - Lots of space in this 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Mother in law plan, with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath on the east side of the home, 1 bedroom 1 bath on the west side of the home, with it's own car port and entrance. Kitchen is updated with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer included. Enclosed sun-room that is approx. 350 sq ft. Large back yard with privacy fence. 4 car carport for each end of the house. No smoking, No Pets. Tenants are responsible for lawn care and utilities.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5914035)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1310 E Independence St have any available units?
1310 E Independence St has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1310 E Independence St have?
Some of 1310 E Independence St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1310 E Independence St currently offering any rent specials?
1310 E Independence St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 E Independence St pet-friendly?
No, 1310 E Independence St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shawnee.
Does 1310 E Independence St offer parking?
Yes, 1310 E Independence St offers parking.
Does 1310 E Independence St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1310 E Independence St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 E Independence St have a pool?
No, 1310 E Independence St does not have a pool.
Does 1310 E Independence St have accessible units?
No, 1310 E Independence St does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 E Independence St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1310 E Independence St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1310 E Independence St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1310 E Independence St does not have units with air conditioning.
