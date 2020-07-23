15 Apartments for rent in Washington County, OK

/
Lexington Commons
5530 Colony Way, Bartlesville, OK
1 Bedroom
$650
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1212 sqft
Experience townhome living with modern spaces, well-appointed kitchens, fireplaces, and private patios and balconies. Amenities include a swimming pool, off-street parking and high-speed internet.
117 W 2nd St
117 West 2nd Street, Bartlesville, OK
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$899
Noble Lofts- Live in the Rich History - Property Id: 67743 Picture the idyllic community Downtown — a two-lane road, street parking, broad sidewalks adorned with street lamps, park benches, and greenery.
1016 S Armstrong Ave
1016 Southwest Armstrong Avenue, Bartlesville, OK
3 Bedrooms
$650
1280 sqft
1016 S Armstrong Ave Available 08/01/20 Recently Updated Home - Improvement abounds for this 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, one story home. Step inside and find newer flooring, beautifully updated bathrooms, and comfortable bedrooms for your family.
509 South Shawnee Avenue, Unit B
509 South Shawnee Avenue, Bartlesville, OK
1 Bedroom
$575
700 sqft
Recently remodeled 1 bed, 1 bath. Stainless steel kitchen appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave & gas stove. Hardwood floors, covered parking, onsite washer & dryer. Water, trash and lawn care is included in rent.
3221 Jefferson Court
3221 Jefferson Court, Bartlesville, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1611 sqft
Great 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage in Wayside school district. No aggressive breeds.
4615 Barlow Place
4615 Barlow Place, Bartlesville, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1917 sqft
Immaculate and move in ready. 2 living area, 2 dining areas and cozy wood burning fireplace. New flooring and paint throughout. Master with private bath and walk in closet.
1559 SW Oak
1559 Southwest Oak Avenue, Bartlesville, OK
2 Bedrooms
$570
816 sqft
FOR RENT: 2 bed / 1 bath. LEASE W/ OPTION TO PURCHASE AVAILABLE. NICE & CLEAN. Laundry Hookups - Central HVAC - Dishwasher - Range - Microwave. POOS.
Collinsville
1524 W Main Street
1524 West Main Street, Collinsville, OK
2 Bedrooms
$950
1438 sqft
Cute 2 BDRM Vintage Home In Collinsville! - Love This Old House? This spacious, updated vintage beauty has all the character and charm of the original home. Beautiful refinished hardwood floors, high ceilings, original trim.
Villas at Bailey Ranch
8751 N 97th East Ave, Owasso, OK
1 Bedroom
$800
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
1029 sqft
Close to Route 169 and Route 75. Recently furnished luxury apartments with modern kitchen appliances and a patio or balcony. Community features a pool, a garage, a dog park and a clubhouse.
11124 N 146th E Ave
11124 North 146th East Avenue, Owasso, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1853 sqft
- Cute-Clean & move in ready home. 3 beds, 2 full baths, 2 car garage. Split floor plan. Big living room Nice kitchen w/island, breakfast nook & pantry. Double sinks in master bath. Walk in closets. Fully fenced yard w/covered patio.
9902 N 116th E Ave
9902 North 116th East Avenue, Owasso, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2786 sqft
9902 N 116th E Ave Available 08/01/20 Lovely & Spacious 4 Bedroom - Owasso Schools! - Lovely and Spacious 4 bedroom in Owasso. Two-story with master down and 3 bedrooms, bathroom and game room upstairs. Wood flooring through the entry.
11107 N 145th East Place
11107 North 145th East Place, Owasso, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1626 sqft
11107 N 145th East Place Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home In Lake Valley! - Beautiful home with open floor plan. Living room has 9+ ceilings, lots of natural light.
10732 N 146th East Ave
10732 North 146th East Avenue, Owasso, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1245 sqft
Kippling - 3/2/2 split floor plan w/ open kitchen and living. Fully fenced large yard. Owasso Schools. Community pool, playground and basketball court.
8909 N 131st East Avenue
8909 North 131st East Avenue, Owasso, OK
5 Bedrooms
$1,850
3237 sqft
Bring the entire family home to this 3237 square feet home!! Wonderful master bedroom with private bath and 1/2 hall bath downstairs and 4 bedrooms and 1 full bath upstairs. Large gameroom upstairs. Fully fenced backyard with covered patio.
11750 Gunsmoke Drive
11750 Gunsmoke Drive, Rogers County, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1401 sqft
Collinsville Country Living - BEAUTIFULLY well-maintained 4 bedroom home in a quiet country living area on half an acre, easy access to Hwy 169, Rogers Co. taxes, OWASSO Schools.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Washington County area include Tulsa Community College, and University of Tulsa. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Bixby, Muskogee, and Bartlesville have apartments for rent.