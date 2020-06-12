/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
73 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Nichols Hills, OK
1 Unit Available
1110 Park Manor Street
1110 Park Manor Drive, Nichols Hills, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1574 sqft
Well Maintained 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home In Nichols Hills - ***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK*** https://www.insidemaps.
1 Unit Available
6400 Avalon Lane
6400 Avalon Lane, Nichols Hills, OK
2 Bedrooms
$4,550
1865 sqft
Wonderfully remodeled home in Nichols Hills. Will lease fully furnished with stocked kitchen supplies and linens or without. Can be leased month to month as well. Has washer/dryer with refrigerator.
1 Unit Available
1110 Sherwood Lane - 104
1110 Sherwood Ln, Nichols Hills, OK
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1444 sqft
Pool View Direct Parking Access Next to the Nichols Hills Plaza, The Nichols brings the best in amenities and finishes in an incredibly desirable location. You'll be steps away from the action in this unique rental opportunity.
Results within 1 mile of Nichols Hills
Hunters Green
4 Units Available
La Villa
6305 N Villa, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$960
1233 sqft
Nestled in the Belle Isle and Nichols Hills areas, La Villa is the perfect community.
Glenbrook
1 Unit Available
6308 Christon Court
6308 Christon Court, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1750 sqft
Convenient OKC Location Close to Restaurants and Shopping. Easy access to Downtown! Large Living Area with Fireplace, Built-Ins and Wetbar. Formal Dining and Kitchen with Appliances. 2 Large Bedrooms up with Baths plus Living Area Upstairs.
FBIR
1 Unit Available
2602 NW 62nd Street
2602 Northwest 62nd Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
2040 sqft
LARGE TWO 2 BEDROOM DUPLEX WITH OVER 2000 SQ FT. Great Location, Very Convenient, Close to Shopping, Restaurants and Easy Access to Downtown. 2 Bedrooms with Large Walk in Closets. Huge Open Living Area with Fireplace and Tons of Natural Light.
Glenbrook
1 Unit Available
1502 Duffner
1502 Duffner Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2000 sqft
Taken back to studs. All new wood floors, carpet, tile, granite, light fixtures, New Heat and Air, sod in back yard.
Glenbrook
1 Unit Available
6325 Glenbrook Ct Court
6325 Glenbrook Court, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2500 sqft
Most wonderful, beautifully updated half duplex in exclusive area of Glenbrook/Nichols Hills. Huge, open rooms. Fully equipped kitchen. Oversize garage. Unbelievable storage. Very nice master suite. Small courtyard. Very low maintenance.
1 Unit Available
9009 N May Avenue
9009 North May Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1457 sqft
Much sought after Sutton Place condominium that has all new carpet,floors, bathrooms, counter tops in the latest state of the art designs. Very Metropolitan and chic for the very particular dweller.
Results within 5 miles of Nichols Hills
Lansbrook
6 Units Available
Stonebrook
9301 N MacArthur Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$690
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonebrook in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
13 Units Available
Quail Ridge
2609 Featherstone Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$615
822 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Quail Ridge in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Heritage Hills East
12 Units Available
The Aberdeen
125 Northwest 15th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$825
1075 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Aberdeen in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
4 Units Available
The Bryant Apartment Homes
3101 NW 150th St, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$875
920 sqft
This pet-friendly community is close to I-44 and the Hefner Parkway. Close to entertainment, employment and parks. Elegant interiors. On-site amenities include a playground, clubhouse, pool and volleyball court.
Downtown Oklahoma City
78 Units Available
Lift
801 NW 10th St, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
990 sqft
Near Saint Anthony Hospital in Midtown. Updated amenities include a pool, game room, gym area and conference room. Hardwood floors and extra storage in apartments. A high-energy community welcoming pets.
30 Units Available
The Lincoln At Central Park
500 Central Park Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1148 sqft
Situated on 50 acres of beautiful land, The Lincoln at Central Park Apartment Homes is the epitome of luxury living in an apartment in Oklahoma City, OK.
15 Units Available
Raindance
2201 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$770
867 sqft
Welcome home! As a resident of Raindance, you’ll have access to a range of stunning apartment features and community amenities.
The Greens
25 Units Available
The Augusta
4001 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$850
1004 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with private patios, high ceilings, and spacious closets. This pet-friendly community has a 24-hour gym, covered parking, and clubhouse. Only 20 minutes from Will Rogers World Airport.
Britton Court Yard
40 Units Available
City Heights North
8557 Candlewood Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$625
1222 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City Heights North in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Downtown Oklahoma City
5 Units Available
The Haven
601 Robert S Kerr Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1183 sqft
Our large, contemporary apartment units are situated amongst our beautifully landscaped courtyards and pool, providing a quiet retreat while located in the heart of downtown Oklahoma City.
Downtown Oklahoma City
84 Units Available
West Village
835 West Sheridan Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1339 sqft
Doors are open to prospects and residents. Call to schedule an in-person tour today! West Village is a place constantly in motion, where daily life means the best in shopping and world-class entertainment.
10 Units Available
City Heights at Medical Center
5528 North Portland Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$675
995 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City Heights at Medical Center in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
6 Units Available
Quail Landing
14200 N May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$880
1036 sqft
Modern units with garden style bathtubs, brushed nickel hardware, and a private patio/balcony. 24-hour maintenance available. Pet friendly. Easy access to the John Kilpatrick Turnpike. Near Frontier City Theme Park.
Downtown Oklahoma City
17 Units Available
The Metropolitan
800 N. Oklahoma Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1157 sqft
Prime location near I-235 and the U.S. Federal Building. Within walking and biking distance to Downtown and Midtown. On-site amenities include yoga, a pool, internet cafe and a fire pit. Updated interiors with granite countertops.
37 Units Available
Heritage Park Apartments
1920 Heritage Park Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$620
863 sqft
Cozy apartment homes are waiting for you at Heritage Park! Located in Oklahoma City, OK, our apartment community has all of the features and amenities you’ve been searching for.
