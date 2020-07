Amenities

dishwasher dogs allowed fireplace microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 07/28/20 Nice Single Story Home on .68 Acres in Edmond - Property Id: 308508



Spacious (2157 s.f.) single story home and property (.68 acres) in Oak Tree Estates, a kid friendly yet quiet community in N. Edmond!

Available to lease in late July after fresh interior paint throughout.

Available to be shown by appointment on July 18 and 19 .

Call (918) 851-9710 for appointment time.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/7200-mid-iron-lane-edmond-ok/308508

Property Id 308508



(RLNE5950555)