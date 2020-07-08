2502 Sand Plum Drive

Amenities

fireplace game room

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities game room

Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home with lots of space inside and out. Spacious living room with a beautiful fireplace to relax in front of on those chilly nights. Separate bonus room that could be used as a second living space or game room. Formal dining room and office space provided. The rooms are larger and offer lots of light. Enjoy the peace and quiet this home has to offer!



**This is a RENTLY property. Download the RENTLY app to access.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,250, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,250, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.