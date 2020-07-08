All apartments in Logan County
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:54 PM

2502 Sand Plum Drive

2502 Sand Plum Drive · (405) 400-1063
Location

2502 Sand Plum Drive, Logan County, OK 73025

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2410 sqft

Amenities

fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
game room
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home with lots of space inside and out. Spacious living room with a beautiful fireplace to relax in front of on those chilly nights. Separate bonus room that could be used as a second living space or game room. Formal dining room and office space provided. The rooms are larger and offer lots of light. Enjoy the peace and quiet this home has to offer!

**This is a RENTLY property. Download the RENTLY app to access.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,250, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,250, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2502 Sand Plum Drive have any available units?
2502 Sand Plum Drive has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2502 Sand Plum Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2502 Sand Plum Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2502 Sand Plum Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2502 Sand Plum Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Logan County.
Does 2502 Sand Plum Drive offer parking?
No, 2502 Sand Plum Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2502 Sand Plum Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2502 Sand Plum Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2502 Sand Plum Drive have a pool?
No, 2502 Sand Plum Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2502 Sand Plum Drive have accessible units?
No, 2502 Sand Plum Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2502 Sand Plum Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2502 Sand Plum Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2502 Sand Plum Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2502 Sand Plum Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
