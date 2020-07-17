All apartments in Lawton
Last updated July 17 2020

802 SE Brigadoon Way

802 Southeast Brigadoon Way · (580) 248-8838
Location

802 Southeast Brigadoon Way, Lawton, OK 73501

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 802 SE Brigadoon Way · Avail. Aug 12

$895

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1373 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
802 SE Brigadoon Way Available 08/12/20 EAST SIDE LIVING!! ONE DOG ONLY WITH OWNER'S APPROVAL!! - This spacious corner lot home offers 3 bedrooms, 1 3/4 bathrooms, 2 living rooms one with a fireplace, granite counter tops, updated kitchen with a refrigerator, dishwasher, stove with above hood microwave, ceiling fans, central heat/air, mini blinds, lots of storage/cabinet space, laundry area with washer/dryer connections, lots of windows for natural lighting, nice size bedrooms, nice size fenced in back yard with a nice deck for great entertaining.

(RLNE2447573)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 SE Brigadoon Way have any available units?
802 SE Brigadoon Way has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lawton, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawton Rent Report.
What amenities does 802 SE Brigadoon Way have?
Some of 802 SE Brigadoon Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 SE Brigadoon Way currently offering any rent specials?
802 SE Brigadoon Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 SE Brigadoon Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 802 SE Brigadoon Way is pet friendly.
Does 802 SE Brigadoon Way offer parking?
No, 802 SE Brigadoon Way does not offer parking.
Does 802 SE Brigadoon Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 802 SE Brigadoon Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 SE Brigadoon Way have a pool?
No, 802 SE Brigadoon Way does not have a pool.
Does 802 SE Brigadoon Way have accessible units?
No, 802 SE Brigadoon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 802 SE Brigadoon Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 802 SE Brigadoon Way has units with dishwashers.
