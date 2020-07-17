Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

802 SE Brigadoon Way Available 08/12/20 EAST SIDE LIVING!! ONE DOG ONLY WITH OWNER'S APPROVAL!! - This spacious corner lot home offers 3 bedrooms, 1 3/4 bathrooms, 2 living rooms one with a fireplace, granite counter tops, updated kitchen with a refrigerator, dishwasher, stove with above hood microwave, ceiling fans, central heat/air, mini blinds, lots of storage/cabinet space, laundry area with washer/dryer connections, lots of windows for natural lighting, nice size bedrooms, nice size fenced in back yard with a nice deck for great entertaining.



