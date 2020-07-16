6812 SW Drakestone Blvd.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautifully Updated Spacious Home located in Eisenhower Village. This home features living room with wood burning fireplace, open concept kitchen dining area with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, covered patio, double car garage, fully fenced in backyard with storage shed, 3 bedrooms 2 full baths. Master bedroom on suite includes 2 walk-in closets, garden tub, and separate shower. Security & camera system installed monitoring paid by the tenant.



Pets Ok with non-refundable pet fee. This home is located a short distance from community pool and walking trail.



Schools: Almor West Elementary. Eisenhower Middle, and Eisenhower High School.

Tenant responsible for Utilities: Electric-PSO and Water-City of Lawton