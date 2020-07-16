All apartments in Lawton
Home
/
Lawton, OK
/
6812 SW Drakestone Blvd.
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:30 AM

6812 SW Drakestone Blvd.

6812 Southwest Drakestone Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

6812 Southwest Drakestone Boulevard, Lawton, OK 73505

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully Updated Spacious Home located in Eisenhower Village. This home features living room with wood burning fireplace, open concept kitchen dining area with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, covered patio, double car garage, fully fenced in backyard with storage shed, 3 bedrooms 2 full baths. Master bedroom on suite includes 2 walk-in closets, garden tub, and separate shower. Security & camera system installed monitoring paid by the tenant.

Pets Ok with non-refundable pet fee. This home is located a short distance from community pool and walking trail.

Schools: Almor West Elementary. Eisenhower Middle, and Eisenhower High School.
Tenant responsible for Utilities: Electric-PSO and Water-City of Lawton

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6812 SW Drakestone Blvd. have any available units?
6812 SW Drakestone Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawton, OK.
How much is rent in Lawton, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawton Rent Report.
What amenities does 6812 SW Drakestone Blvd. have?
Some of 6812 SW Drakestone Blvd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6812 SW Drakestone Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
6812 SW Drakestone Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6812 SW Drakestone Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6812 SW Drakestone Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 6812 SW Drakestone Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 6812 SW Drakestone Blvd. offers parking.
Does 6812 SW Drakestone Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6812 SW Drakestone Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6812 SW Drakestone Blvd. have a pool?
Yes, 6812 SW Drakestone Blvd. has a pool.
Does 6812 SW Drakestone Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 6812 SW Drakestone Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 6812 SW Drakestone Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6812 SW Drakestone Blvd. has units with dishwashers.
