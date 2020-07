Amenities

garage recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan alarm system carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

6716 SW Delta Circle Available 09/04/20 Pet Friendly Home With Owner Approval! - Very well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Almor West Subdivision. lawnmower (not warranted), all updated kitchen appliances. Ceiling fans in rooms to help the central heat and air. The garage is finished out but not heat/cooled. Wired for surround sound and alarm system. In addition to all the extra amenities there is a water filtration system. Pets are welcome with owner approval. Large yard with privacy/chain link fence.



(RLNE4144457)