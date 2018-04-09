5603 NW Briarwood Dr.

Amenities
New carpet and counters, close to Crosby Park Elementary -
LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO! $100 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT!
This is a spacious 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom house that has new carpet and counters. This house has ceiling fans, a fireplace, a dishwasher, a refrigerator, a stove, central heat and air, washer and dryer connections, a covered front porch and a fenced yard. $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet with restrictions. Housing guidelines apply in regards to family size. Active military will receive refund of application fee if approved and enter a lease agreement.
Check out more of our rentals at www.capucciodreamhomes.com
Capuccio Dream Homes Realty
2801 SW Lee Blvd.
Lawton, OK
580-353-7326
(RLNE1837309)