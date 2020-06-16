Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

4426 SW Mesquite Drive Available 07/29/20 ROLLING HILLS!!! - Very nice spacious home located in the Rolling Hills Area, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living area with a wood burning fireplace, open kitchen plan with a smooth top stove with above hood microwave, refrigerator, pantry, formal dining area, nice size bedrooms, master has a walk in closet, washer/dryer connections, central heat and air, security system that can be set up by the tenant, nice size fenced in back yard with a storage shed, nice size deck area in back, close to schools and shopping centers.



(RLNE2938581)