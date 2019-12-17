3148 NW Cache Rd 237

Amenities

The Embassy is a quiet and safe apartment community. It is locally owned and professionally managed for over 40 years. We offer an on-site management office as well as 24 hour emergency maintenance for your peace of mind. Our properties amenities include a sparkling pool, laundry facility, video surveillance, assigned parking, partially gated community, remodeled units and lovely shaded courtyards. Water, trash and sewer is paid and units are total electric. We are close to dining, shopping and less than 3 miles from Fort Sill. 5% discounts for Senior Citizens (55+), Military, Goodyear, Law Enforcement and Teachers. We hope to make The Embassy your new home!

No Pets Allowed



