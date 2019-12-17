All apartments in Lawton
3148 NW Cache Rd 237
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

3148 NW Cache Rd 237

3148 NW Cache Rd · (580) 353-4725
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3148 NW Cache Rd, Lawton, OK 73505

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 237 · Avail. now

$580

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
$200 off 1st mth & reduced rent on 2BR Large - Property Id: 48820

The Embassy is a quiet and safe apartment community. It is locally owned and professionally managed for over 40 years. We offer an on-site management office as well as 24 hour emergency maintenance for your peace of mind. Our properties amenities include a sparkling pool, laundry facility, video surveillance, assigned parking, partially gated community, remodeled units and lovely shaded courtyards. Water, trash and sewer is paid and units are total electric. We are close to dining, shopping and less than 3 miles from Fort Sill. 5% discounts for Senior Citizens (55+), Military, Goodyear, Law Enforcement and Teachers. We hope to make The Embassy your new home!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/48820
Property Id 48820

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5791922)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3148 NW Cache Rd 237 have any available units?
3148 NW Cache Rd 237 has a unit available for $580 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lawton, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3148 NW Cache Rd 237 have?
Some of 3148 NW Cache Rd 237's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3148 NW Cache Rd 237 currently offering any rent specials?
3148 NW Cache Rd 237 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3148 NW Cache Rd 237 pet-friendly?
No, 3148 NW Cache Rd 237 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawton.
Does 3148 NW Cache Rd 237 offer parking?
Yes, 3148 NW Cache Rd 237 does offer parking.
Does 3148 NW Cache Rd 237 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3148 NW Cache Rd 237 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3148 NW Cache Rd 237 have a pool?
Yes, 3148 NW Cache Rd 237 has a pool.
Does 3148 NW Cache Rd 237 have accessible units?
No, 3148 NW Cache Rd 237 does not have accessible units.
Does 3148 NW Cache Rd 237 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3148 NW Cache Rd 237 has units with dishwashers.
