Lawton, OK
2415 SW 43rd Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

2415 SW 43rd Street

2415 Southwest 43rd Street · (580) 248-8838
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2415 Southwest 43rd Street, Lawton, OK 73505

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2415 SW 43rd Street · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1304 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
alarm system
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
PET FRIENDLY :) MOVE IN SPECIAL: $200 OFF OF THE FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT! - Very nice open plan home located in the Rolling Hills area, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living area, den area, kitchen/dining area, great kitchen island & breakfast bar, stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, security system that can be set up by the tenant, nice size bedrooms, washer/dryer connections, central heat & air, laminate flooring/ceramic tiles throughout the home (no carpet), nice size back yard with privacy fence, back patio area converted to an extra room, close to schools, Ft. Sill, Shopping Centers

(RLNE2548914)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2415 SW 43rd Street have any available units?
2415 SW 43rd Street has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lawton, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2415 SW 43rd Street have?
Some of 2415 SW 43rd Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2415 SW 43rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
2415 SW 43rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2415 SW 43rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 2415 SW 43rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawton.
Does 2415 SW 43rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 2415 SW 43rd Street does offer parking.
Does 2415 SW 43rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2415 SW 43rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2415 SW 43rd Street have a pool?
No, 2415 SW 43rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 2415 SW 43rd Street have accessible units?
No, 2415 SW 43rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2415 SW 43rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2415 SW 43rd Street has units with dishwashers.
