2415 SW 43rd Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

PET FRIENDLY :) MOVE IN SPECIAL: $200 OFF OF THE FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT! - Very nice open plan home located in the Rolling Hills area, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living area, den area, kitchen/dining area, great kitchen island & breakfast bar, stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, security system that can be set up by the tenant, nice size bedrooms, washer/dryer connections, central heat & air, laminate flooring/ceramic tiles throughout the home (no carpet), nice size back yard with privacy fence, back patio area converted to an extra room, close to schools, Ft. Sill, Shopping Centers



