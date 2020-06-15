All apartments in Lawton
Location

2312 Southwest Rolling Hills Drive, Lawton, OK 73505

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2312 SW Rolling Hills Pl. · Avail. now

$1,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO! $100 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT!

This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage. This home is beautiful with a gas log fireplace with remote start and granite countertops. The home has ceiling fans throughout, ceramic tile and carpet throughout, an electric stove, a fridge, a dishwasher, a back patio and a fenced in backyard. $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet with restrictions. Housing guidelines apply in regards to family size. Military persons receive refund of application fee if approved and enter a lease agreement.

Capuccio Dream Homes Realty
2801 SW Lee Blvd.
Lawton, OK
580-353-7326

(RLNE1835903)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2312 SW Rolling Hills Pl. have any available units?
2312 SW Rolling Hills Pl. has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lawton, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2312 SW Rolling Hills Pl. have?
Some of 2312 SW Rolling Hills Pl.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2312 SW Rolling Hills Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
2312 SW Rolling Hills Pl. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2312 SW Rolling Hills Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2312 SW Rolling Hills Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 2312 SW Rolling Hills Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 2312 SW Rolling Hills Pl. does offer parking.
Does 2312 SW Rolling Hills Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2312 SW Rolling Hills Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2312 SW Rolling Hills Pl. have a pool?
No, 2312 SW Rolling Hills Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 2312 SW Rolling Hills Pl. have accessible units?
No, 2312 SW Rolling Hills Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 2312 SW Rolling Hills Pl. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2312 SW Rolling Hills Pl. has units with dishwashers.
