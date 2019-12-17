Amenities

2304 SW 44th Street Available 06/19/20 Beautiful well maintained home located in Rolling Hills - Top quality best describes this home built in 2009. Custom oak cabinets and wood work throughout the entire home. Tile in Foyer and Kitchen. Kitchen has loads of workspace and cabinets, beautiful tiles. Beautiful bronze fixtures through the home. Spacious living areas with corner fireplace. Master suite is huge! Builder built this home with extra built-ins for storage. Gazebo in the backyard plus there is a big covered patio. Doggie door for your fur baby. Highly desired Bishop School District. This one is too good to miss! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, fireplace, stainless steel appliances: Refrigerator, stove Dishwasher, above hood Microwave, breakfast bar, pets negotiable with owner approval. Bishop School District



(RLNE1850834)