Lawton, OK
2304 SW 44th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

2304 SW 44th Street

2304 Southwest 44th Street · (580) 248-8838
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2304 Southwest 44th Street, Lawton, OK 73505

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2304 SW 44th Street · Avail. Jun 19

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1430 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2304 SW 44th Street Available 06/19/20 Beautiful well maintained home located in Rolling Hills - Top quality best describes this home built in 2009. Custom oak cabinets and wood work throughout the entire home. Tile in Foyer and Kitchen. Kitchen has loads of workspace and cabinets, beautiful tiles. Beautiful bronze fixtures through the home. Spacious living areas with corner fireplace. Master suite is huge! Builder built this home with extra built-ins for storage. Gazebo in the backyard plus there is a big covered patio. Doggie door for your fur baby. Highly desired Bishop School District. This one is too good to miss! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, fireplace, stainless steel appliances: Refrigerator, stove Dishwasher, above hood Microwave, breakfast bar, pets negotiable with owner approval. Bishop School District

(RLNE1850834)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2304 SW 44th Street have any available units?
2304 SW 44th Street has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lawton, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2304 SW 44th Street have?
Some of 2304 SW 44th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2304 SW 44th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2304 SW 44th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2304 SW 44th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2304 SW 44th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2304 SW 44th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2304 SW 44th Street does offer parking.
Does 2304 SW 44th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2304 SW 44th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2304 SW 44th Street have a pool?
No, 2304 SW 44th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2304 SW 44th Street have accessible units?
No, 2304 SW 44th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2304 SW 44th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2304 SW 44th Street has units with dishwashers.
