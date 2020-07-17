All apartments in Lawton
Find more places like 1203 NW Cheswick Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawton, OK
/
1203 NW Cheswick Pl
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1203 NW Cheswick Pl

1203 Northwest Cheswick Avenue · (580) 248-8838
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lawton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1203 Northwest Cheswick Avenue, Lawton, OK 73505

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1203 NW Cheswick Pl · Avail. Aug 3

$1,795

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2332 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1203 NW Cheswick Pl Available 08/03/20 Pets Negotiable..2 story Custom Home in Wyatt Acres..Shown By Appointment - 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, formal dining room, beautiful hardwood flooring in the family room, 2 car garage w/opener. Master suite is on the 1st floor Located close to shopping center: Target, Academy, Petsmart. Many features including an office with built in desk, playroom, and extra storage area as well as a large storage shed next to a covered patio. Security system may be monitored at tenant's expense.

(RLNE2314095)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1203 NW Cheswick Pl have any available units?
1203 NW Cheswick Pl has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lawton, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1203 NW Cheswick Pl have?
Some of 1203 NW Cheswick Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1203 NW Cheswick Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1203 NW Cheswick Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1203 NW Cheswick Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1203 NW Cheswick Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1203 NW Cheswick Pl offer parking?
Yes, 1203 NW Cheswick Pl offers parking.
Does 1203 NW Cheswick Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1203 NW Cheswick Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1203 NW Cheswick Pl have a pool?
No, 1203 NW Cheswick Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1203 NW Cheswick Pl have accessible units?
No, 1203 NW Cheswick Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1203 NW Cheswick Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1203 NW Cheswick Pl has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1203 NW Cheswick Pl?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Timbers
120 NW 44th St
Lawton, OK 73505
The Flats at MacArthur
3502 E Gore Blvd
Lawton, OK 73501
Legend Park
3501 E Gore Blvd
Lawton, OK 73507
District SIX10
610 SW 52nd St
Lawton, OK 73505

Similar Pages

Lawton 2 BedroomsLawton Apartments with Balconies
Lawton Apartments with ParkingLawton Apartments with Pools
Lawton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wichita Falls, TXDuncan, OK
Chickasha, OKBlanchard, OK
Iowa Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Cameron University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity