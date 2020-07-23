Apartment List
31 Apartments for rent in Guthrie, OK with hardwood floors

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
12426 Hidden Run Road
12426 Hidden Run Road, Logan County, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1848 sqft
FOR SALE OR LEASE: NEW HOME ON 1/2 OF AN ACRE IN HIDDEN OAKS ADDITION IN EDMOND. - IF YOU ARE PUTTING IN AN APPLICATION, GO TO OUR WEBSITE, HALLMARK PROPERTY MANAGEMENT WEBSITE IS WWW.HALLMARKOK.
Results within 5 miles of Guthrie

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
Steeplechase
2216 Animada Place
2216 Animada Pl, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1772 sqft
Located in the quiet neighborhood of Inspirada, this house features 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms that have granite counter tops. The warm wood floors welcome you into an open kitchen and living room that are perfect for entertaining.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kingston
812 RICHMOND ROAD
812 Richmond Road, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
2211 sqft
812 RICHMOND ROAD Available 08/10/20 Spacious home for a Great Price! - This spacious home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths with 2 living and 2 car garage is 2211 square feet in the Kingston addition.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 07:56 AM
1 Unit Available
405 North Boulevard - 1
405 N Boulevard, Edmond, OK
2 Bedrooms
$825
800 sqft
2 bed, 1 bath House at Boulevard and Ayers with nice covered front porch in Edmond with hardwood floors and great location near UCO and downtown Edmond - Inside utility room is large! yard is not fenced.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 07:04 AM
1 Unit Available
Farmers
213 E Ayers St
213 East Ayers Street, Edmond, OK
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Currently being remodeled. Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Edmond.
Results within 10 miles of Guthrie
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 23 at 06:32 AM
$
4 Units Available
The Parker Apartment Homes
14140 Broadway Ext, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$930
822 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1062 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern community within a short drive of area restaurants and parks. Amenities include a grill area, spa, pool and playground. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, large kitchens, and a balcony or private patio.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
9 Units Available
N.W. Oklahoma County
Pointe at North Penn
19501 North Pennsylvania Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$879
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,119
1259 sqft
Close to Bob Woodruff Park and Collin County Community College in a convenient urban setting. Spacious townhouses with large closets, private fenced backyards, and private parking.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 06:24 AM
4 Units Available
The Bryant Apartment Homes
3101 NW 150th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$775
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
920 sqft
This pet-friendly community is close to I-44 and the Hefner Parkway. Close to entertainment, employment and parks. Elegant interiors. On-site amenities include a playground, clubhouse, pool and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 23 at 06:21 AM
6 Units Available
The Lofts at North Penn
15501 North Pennsylvania Avenue, Edmond, OK
2 Bedrooms
$894
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,144
1053 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Lofts at North Penn in Edmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
17 Units Available
Quail Landing
14200 N May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$780
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1367 sqft
Modern units with garden style bathtubs, brushed nickel hardware, and a private patio/balcony. 24-hour maintenance available. Pet friendly. Easy access to the John Kilpatrick Turnpike. Near Frontier City Theme Park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
22 Units Available
Heritage Park Apartments
1920 Heritage Park Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$560
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
863 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy apartment homes are waiting for you at Heritage Park! Located in Oklahoma City, OK, our apartment community has all of the features and amenities you’ve been searching for.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
12 Units Available
The Reserve at Quail North
2600 Watemark Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$928
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, laundry, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, pool table, shuffleboard and pool. Located close to John Kilpatrick Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
19 Units Available
Indigo Apartment Homes
12701 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$799
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,224
1302 sqft
This modern community features a pool, internet cafe, basketball court and a gym. Each apartment includes walk-in closets, a patio or a balcony, fireplace, and extra storage. Near shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
14 Units Available
The Residence at North Penn Apartments
14520 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$878
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,172
1256 sqft
Eat-in kitchens and walk-in closets. Private laundry. Floor plans have one-, two-, and three-bedrooms. Easy access to the John Kilpatrick Turnpike. Community has clubhouse, gym, and pool. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
13 Units Available
Spring Creek of Edmond
777 E 15th St, Edmond, OK
1 Bedroom
$845
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,268
1415 sqft
Near Edmond Memorial High School and the University of Central Oklahoma. Upscale apartments featuring hardwood-style floors, granite countertops and private balconies or patios. On-site pool, tennis court, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Pets welcomed.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
3 Units Available
Windrush
200 W 15th St, Edmond, OK
1 Bedroom
$770
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Route 77. Cable-ready apartments with hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Select homes include utility rooms with washer/dryers. Numerous on-site recreational facilities, including a fitness center, sand volleyball court, swimming pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
15 Units Available
Retreat at Quail North
2701 Watermark Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$922
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,007
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,342
1429 sqft
Luxurious, air-conditioned units with granite counters and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community is packed with amenities. Pool, sauna, playground, coffee bar, and community garden available. Lots of shopping and dining on nearby John Kilpatrick Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
25 Units Available
Coffee Creek
501 W 15th St, Edmond, OK
Studio
$650
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$720
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$720
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Coffee Creek in Edmond. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 31

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
812 East Drive
812 East Drive, Edmond, OK
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1177 sqft
SHORT TERM or LONG TERM RENTAL! $2,500/month or $125/night (2 night min). Two nights, one month, two months or more! Whatever you need! FULLY FURNISHED - exactly like the pictures show! FULLY EQUIPPED KITCHEN.

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
1301 Devonshire Court
1301 Devonshire Court, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2242 sqft
Great family home for lease. 4 Beds and 2 Baths upstairs, with kitchen, dining room, dinette, study/2nd living area; big family room with wood burning fireplace. Roomy backyard with nice patio and trees.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3337 NW 160th St
3337 Northwest 160th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1646 sqft
3337 NW 160th St - Property Id: 323265 Need 4 BEDROOMS? Want Edmond schools? Like corner lots? Want to cut your commute time with great access to the Memorial Road/Mercy business complex.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Parker Estates
707 E 26th St
707 East 26th Street, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
707 E 26th STREET - Property Id: 321256 This exceptionally beautiful home was built in 1965. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage and many up-grades.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1717 Running Branch Road
1717 Running Branch Road, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
A Great Neighborhood to Call Home! - This home is located in Forest Oaks at Bryant and 15th.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
16100 Katie Ridge Drive
16100 Katie Ridge Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
16100 Katie Ridge Drive Available 08/01/20 Best House on the Block! Absolutely Beautiful Inside! - This home is located in the Fossil Creek addition at 164th & Penn.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Guthrie, OK

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Guthrie renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

