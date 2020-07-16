Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly

Looking for A Bigger Place? - Beautiful 4 bed 3.5 bath home in Historical Waverly District!

New carpet has been laid on both upstairs levels.

It sits pretty on a corner lot located at 1224 W. Maine in Enid, OK.

According to Garfield County Assessor it has a little over 3,000 square feet of livable space.

Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer & dryer are included.

Rent is $1800/month Deposit is $1000



Applications are online at www.etowneproperty.com and as always, feel free to call or stop by our office!

Business hours are: Mon-Fri 9am-5:30pm & Noon-2pm on Saturdays



E-Towne Property Management/E-Towne Realty

706 West Maine

Enid,OK 73701

etowneproperty@yahoo.com

580-233-0001



No Cats Allowed



