Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

1224 W Maine

1224 West Maine Street · (580) 233-0001
Location

1224 West Maine Street, Enid, OK 73703

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1224 W Maine · Avail. now

$1,800

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3160 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Looking for A Bigger Place? - Beautiful 4 bed 3.5 bath home in Historical Waverly District!
New carpet has been laid on both upstairs levels.
It sits pretty on a corner lot located at 1224 W. Maine in Enid, OK.
According to Garfield County Assessor it has a little over 3,000 square feet of livable space.
Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer & dryer are included.
Rent is $1800/month Deposit is $1000

Applications are online at www.etowneproperty.com and as always, feel free to call or stop by our office!
Business hours are: Mon-Fri 9am-5:30pm & Noon-2pm on Saturdays

E-Towne Property Management/E-Towne Realty
706 West Maine
Enid,OK 73701
etowneproperty@yahoo.com
580-233-0001

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

