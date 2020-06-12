/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:35 PM
41 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in El Reno, OK
1517 W London St, 1517D
1517 West London Street, El Reno, OK
3 Bedrooms
$875
1400 sqft
This is a beautiful 3 bed 2 bath 1400sq foot unit located near Adams Park. This is a newer construction complex with easy access to business 40 as well as I40. This is a great location and property for multiple sizes of families.
Lakeview Estates
3809 Tori Place
3809 Tori Place, Oklahoma City, OK
4 bedroom w/ study in a gated community. Open floor plan w/ updated modern light fixtures, fireplace and lots of natural light. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, glass/ chrome tile backsplash & breakfast bar.
605 Christian Lane
605 Christian Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1612 sqft
THREE BEDROOM | TWO BATH RENTAL in Gated Community! - Come check out this beautiful home in the Settler's Ridge gated community! This home offers three bedrooms, two baths with a great functional floor plan and fenced in back yard.
404 N Willowood Drive
404 North Willowood Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1400 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM HOME FOR RENT IN YUKON !! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features the following: Fireplace Laminate Floorings Carpet Central Heating and Air Blinds Lots of Cabinet Space Granite Countertops Stainless
10600 SW 22nd Street
10600 SW 22nd St, Yukon, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1355 sqft
10600 SW 22nd Street Available 07/31/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 31st! Come check out this brand new home in Ashton Court - it will not last long! This gorgeous three bedroom, two
428 Nathan Way
428 Nathan Way, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1612 sqft
428 Nathan Way Available 07/21/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Yukon Rental Home within a Gated Community - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 21st! This home offers extremely functional space and feels much bigger than 1612
Surrey Hills
11318 NW 121st Place
11318 Northwest 121st Place, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1530 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom Duplex In Surrey Hills - Don't miss out on this cute Duplex in Surrey Hills! Great location with easy access to the Kilpatrick Turnpike and NW Expressway. This is a 3 bed 2 bath 2 car Duplex. Large open living / kitchen.
2929 Thompson Farm Lane
2929 Thompson Farm Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage - Newer 3bd 2ba 2car with inside utility, stainless steel appliances, built in microwave, Dishwasher, gas stove,Inside utility room and Nice Gazebo on patio. Large fenced in yard (RLNE5820806)
11037 NW 8th St
11037 Northwest 8th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1655 sqft
3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2018 build in Chisholm Trails!! - Looking for a great, newer construction, family home in Yukon? How about this 3 Bed, 2 Bath, in Chisholm Trails off of 10th and Yukon Parkway? This home is just wonderful inside and out, and great
11420 NW 7th Ter
11420 NW 7th Ter, Oklahoma City, OK
Great 4 Bed In Yukon Schools! - Great location easy access to I-40. The living room features a gas fireplace, while the kitchen has a breakfast bar, granite counter tops, pantry, stainless steel appliances, and tons of storage.
10612-NW 21st Street
10612 Northwest 21st Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1431 sqft
TAKE A LOOK AT YOUR NEW HOME!!! - LAWN CARE INCLUDED! Don t want the headache of mowing your lawn? We ve got you covered. Looking for your new home? Look no further, conveniently nestled off NW 23rd and Sara Rd, right off the Turner Turnpike.
1056 Mabel C Fry Blvd
1056 Mable Fry Boulevard, Yukon, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1703 sqft
Beautiful Yukon Home Now Available For Lease - Yukon School District!!! - Charming, Spacious, Great Location & Available For Lease Now!!! FOR SHOWINGS CALL 4.0.5-4.4.4-8.3.8.
1407 Forest Ridge Way
1407 Forest Ridge Way, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1175 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath with 2 car garage duplex for rent in Yukon! Located in Edgewood Manor (Mustang Road and SW 15th Street), and in Mustang School District!, Nearby parks and shopping and highway access! - Too many amenities to list and pet
12001 NW 135th
12001 Northwest 135th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1156 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM HOME IN PIEDMONT !! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features the following: New Paint New Carpet Stove Dishwasher Microwave Ceiling Fans Central Heating/Air Blinds Decorative Lighting Alarm System Covered Patio Huge Fenced
757 Christian Lane
757 Christian Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1480 sqft
757 Christian Lane Available 07/14/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view July 14th! This home offers tons of character! With the open concept design, this home is great for entertaining.
Westgate
12705 NW 5th St
12705 Northwest 5th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home just off of Garth Brooks and 10th! Wait till you see this! - Up for rent we have a beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home in the great neighborhood of Shire Lea Village, just off of Garth Brooks.
4524 Oasis Court
4524 Oasis Lane, Yukon, OK
Beautiful 4 Bed 2 Bath Home in Yukon Schools - This amazing home features the finest fixtures. Boasting an open floor plan, it also includes a gourmet kitchen with center island, breakfast bar, and pantry.
1509 Tahoe Ln
1509 Tahoe Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1272 sqft
- AMAZING, UPDATED DUPLEX IN THE HEART OF YUKON! Youll love cooking in this BEAUTIFUL kitchen with luxurious dark wood cabinets! HUGE open living room...
2225 Timber Crossing
2225 Timber Crossing, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1790 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed/2.5 bath home w/ Office between Mustang & Yukon! - Beautiful 3 bed/2.
717 Chisholm Trails Drive
717 Chisholm Trails Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1576 sqft
Beautiful home in new addition in Yukon area - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in a newer neighborhood. Close to major highways, restaurants and shopping. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5125055)
733 Christian Lane
733 Christian Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1612 sqft
733 Christian Lane Available 07/23/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Home Within a Gated Community - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 23rd! This home offers extremely functional space and feels much bigger than 1612 Sq Ft.
Surrey Hills
11300 Coachmans Road
11300 Coachman's Road, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1305 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage In Surrey *YUKON Schools (Call or Text for Info - Number Below) - This duplex is in Surrey Hills by the golf course. Move in ready unit includes stainless appliances like gas stove, microwave and dishwasher.
595 Washington Ave
595 Washington Ave W, Piedmont, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1276 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath 2 Car Garage Duplex In Piedmont *Piedmont Schools* (Text Contact Below) - This 3 bed 2 bath duplex is just west of Piedmont Rd in Piedmont on Washington Ave or 164th. Quick access to NW Expressway and close to local shops.
West Watch
11003 SW 5th
11003 SW 5th St, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1300 sqft
11003 SW 5th Available 07/01/20 3 bed, 2 bath with a 2 car garage duplex for rent in Yukon and in a gated community near Mustang Road and Reno! - From Mustang Road (just south of Reno and I-40), go east on SW 5th, which is also Pointe Parkway Blvd