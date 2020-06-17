1712 Hanna Drive

Amenities
3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, 1 living, 1 dining, 1 car carport, 1,200 sq. ft. (avg.), built in 1954 in the Epperly Heights addition. Fireplace, wood, carpet and stone floors, granite counters, remodeled kitchen and bath. Dishwasher, stove, microwave, fridge, washer/dryer all stay. Fenced yard, storage shed, playset, fruit trees, lawn mower stays with house. Mid-Del Schools
To view this home, please call (405) 313-6820 or (405) 285-2635 (office) or yourokcrentals@gmail.com (email).
To fill out an application visit our Website at: www.OKCLeasing.com.
Available Monday thru Saturday to Show.
Pet Deposit: $400-$600 per pet – Cats okay – No Dogs.
Directions: S. of SE 15th off of S. Sunnymeade Rd. E. on SE 17th, N on Hanna Drive
Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.