1712 Hanna Drive
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:05 PM

1712 Hanna Drive

1712 Hanna Drive · (405) 295-7835
Location

1712 Hanna Drive, Del City, OK 73115

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$995

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, 1 living, 1 dining, 1 car carport, 1,200 sq. ft. (avg.), built in 1954 in the Epperly Heights addition. Fireplace, wood, carpet and stone floors, granite counters, remodeled kitchen and bath. Dishwasher, stove, microwave, fridge, washer/dryer all stay. Fenced yard, storage shed, playset, fruit trees, lawn mower stays with house. Mid-Del Schools
To view this home, please call (405) 313-6820 or (405) 285-2635 (office) or yourokcrentals@gmail.com (email).
To fill out an application visit our Website at: www.OKCLeasing.com.
Available Monday thru Saturday to Show.
Pet Deposit: $400-$600 per pet – Cats okay – No Dogs.
Appliances: Dishwasher, stove, microwave, fridge, washer/dryer
Interior: Wood flooring, fireplace, granite counters, remodeled kitchen and bath
Exterior: Fenced yard, storage shed, playset, fruit trees
Directions: S. of SE 15th off of S. Sunnymeade Rd. E. on SE 17th, N on Hanna Drive

Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1712 Hanna Drive have any available units?
1712 Hanna Drive has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1712 Hanna Drive have?
Some of 1712 Hanna Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1712 Hanna Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1712 Hanna Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1712 Hanna Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1712 Hanna Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Del City.
Does 1712 Hanna Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1712 Hanna Drive does offer parking.
Does 1712 Hanna Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1712 Hanna Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1712 Hanna Drive have a pool?
No, 1712 Hanna Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1712 Hanna Drive have accessible units?
No, 1712 Hanna Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1712 Hanna Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1712 Hanna Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1712 Hanna Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1712 Hanna Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
