HOME FOR RENT IN CUSHING! NO DEPOSIT! - Property is being offered BELOW market rent with NO deposit.



The property is being offered at such a GREAT Price because it is only a month to month rental and the owner is currently trying to sell the home as a short sale. This process can take 3-12 months or longer sometimes before the house is approved by the lender to sell.



WE DO NOT CHARGE A DEPOSIT, BECAUSE THE TENANT IS RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL MAINTENANCE NEEDED ON THE PROPERTY. OUR PROPERTIES ARE UNDERGOING A SHORT SALE AND ARE RENTED UNTIL THE SHORT SALE IS COMPLETED. DUE TO THE HOME BEING FOR SALE THE TENANT MUST KEEP THE PROPERTY IN SHOWING CONDITION AND ALLOW SHOWINGS WITH 24 HOUR NOTICE WHEN THE PROPERTY GOES ON THE MARKET.



Please note we do NOT accept Section 8 due to nature of our rentals and due to the short sale process the home cannot be a rent to own.



WE ARE A NATION WIDE PROPERTY MANAGEMENT COMPANY.



***Please note that our properties are on a first come first serve basis. Due to the price and nature of our rentals we typically lease our homes fast.***



