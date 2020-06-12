2 Apartments for rent in Cushing, OK

/
Timber Ridge
400 S Timberridge Dr, Cushing, OK
1 Bedroom
$480
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$565
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$624
1133 sqft
Welcome to Timber Ridge Gardens in Cushing, Oklahoma. Our family-friendly community features 1, 2 and 3 bedroom layouts with fully equipped kitchens, ceiling fans, full-size washer and dryer, private patio area and storage.
1231 E 3rd St
1231 East 3rd Street, Cushing, OK
2 Bedrooms
$450
1092 sqft
HOME FOR RENT IN CUSHING! NO DEPOSIT! - Property is being offered BELOW market rent with NO deposit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Cushing rentals listed on Apartment List is $540.
Some of the colleges located in the Cushing area include Mid-America Christian University, Moore Norman Technology Center, University of Central Oklahoma, Oklahoma Christian University, and Oklahoma City University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Cushing from include Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Norman, Edmond, and Midwest City.