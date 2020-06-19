716 South Asp Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly air conditioning carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Quiet neighborhood in the town of Coyle, 3 Bed 1 Bath House For Rent

1 block from Coyle Public School, No inside pets, easy access to Hwy 33, approx. 3 miles to Langston, approx. 14 miles to Guthrie and I35, approx. 15 miles to Perkins and approx 20 miles to Stillwater. This 3 bed 1 bath house comes with a washer/dryer, gas cook stove and refrigerator. Central Heat and Air. Bathroom has shower (no tub). Utilities are OG&E, ONG and Coyle City water. Carpet in all 3 bedrooms, living area and dining area. Fenced chain link yard on 6-City lots with several pecan trees. Storm shelter, small out building that can be used for storage. A large 24x30 Morton metal building with 2 overhead doors. Outside pets will be allowed with approval of the owner. No inside pets No smoking. No Vaping. Tenant responsible for all bills and maintenance of the yard.

1+ year lease required.

No cost application must be filled out and returned before a showing.

Background check will be required prior to move in @ $30/per adult

716 S Asp, Coyle Oklahoma 73027

https://jamesonrealtygroup.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp



For additional information contact Jameson Realty Group

(405) 715-1616

Large 6-property lots, fenced, 24x30 Morton building Built in 1983

ADDITIONAL RENTALS AVAILABLE GO TO:

jamesonrealtygroup.managebuilding.com then click on 'RENTALS'