Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:26 AM

716 South Asp Avenue

716 South Asp Avenue · (405) 715-1616
Location

716 South Asp Avenue, Coyle, OK 73027

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$800

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1186 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Quiet neighborhood in the town of Coyle, 3 Bed 1 Bath House For Rent
1 block from Coyle Public School, No inside pets, easy access to Hwy 33, approx. 3 miles to Langston, approx. 14 miles to Guthrie and I35, approx. 15 miles to Perkins and approx 20 miles to Stillwater. This 3 bed 1 bath house comes with a washer/dryer, gas cook stove and refrigerator. Central Heat and Air. Bathroom has shower (no tub). Utilities are OG&E, ONG and Coyle City water. Carpet in all 3 bedrooms, living area and dining area. Fenced chain link yard on 6-City lots with several pecan trees. Storm shelter, small out building that can be used for storage. A large 24x30 Morton metal building with 2 overhead doors. Outside pets will be allowed with approval of the owner. No inside pets No smoking. No Vaping. Tenant responsible for all bills and maintenance of the yard.
1+ year lease required.
No cost application must be filled out and returned before a showing.
Background check will be required prior to move in @ $30/per adult
716 S Asp, Coyle Oklahoma 73027
https://jamesonrealtygroup.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

For additional information contact Jameson Realty Group
(405) 715-1616
Large 6-property lots, fenced, 24x30 Morton building Built in 1983
ADDITIONAL RENTALS AVAILABLE GO TO:
jamesonrealtygroup.managebuilding.com then click on 'RENTALS'

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

