716 South Asp Avenue

Amenities
Quiet neighborhood in the town of Coyle, 3 Bed 1 Bath House For Rent
1 block from Coyle Public School, No inside pets, easy access to Hwy 33, approx. 3 miles to Langston, approx. 14 miles to Guthrie and I35, approx. 15 miles to Perkins and approx 20 miles to Stillwater. This 3 bed 1 bath house comes with a washer/dryer, gas cook stove and refrigerator. Central Heat and Air. Bathroom has shower (no tub). Utilities are OG&E, ONG and Coyle City water. Carpet in all 3 bedrooms, living area and dining area. Fenced chain link yard on 6-City lots with several pecan trees. Storm shelter, small out building that can be used for storage. A large 24x30 Morton metal building with 2 overhead doors. Outside pets will be allowed with approval of the owner. No inside pets No smoking. No Vaping. Tenant responsible for all bills and maintenance of the yard.
1+ year lease required.
No cost application must be filled out and returned before a showing.
Background check will be required prior to move in @ $30/per adult
716 S Asp, Coyle Oklahoma 73027
https://jamesonrealtygroup.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp
For additional information contact Jameson Realty Group
(405) 715-1616
Large 6-property lots, fenced, 24x30 Morton building Built in 1983
