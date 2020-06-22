3127 S. 9th St.

Amenities

Available 07/01/20 3 Bed 2 Bath 2 Car Garage on Large Corner Lot - Property Id: 297156



One story, brick, traditional home with Florida room. Tile and hardwood floors throughout. Master bedroom is big with a large walk in closet and vanity. Lots of closet space throughout. The kitchen and the bathrooms have been redone. Comes with refrigerator, range, microwave and dishwasher. Living room is good sized with built in shelves and a fireplace. 2-car attached garage. Washer & dryer hookups in separate room inside house. Fenced back yard, with extra storage building and covered carport. Pet-friendly with breed approval and nonrefundable deposit. 1-year lease. Renters insurance required. Tenant pays utilities. Must see this house! Please note that this property is not available until July 1st. Taking applications, so hurry and get yours in. Move in just in time for school!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297156

