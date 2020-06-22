All apartments in Chickasha
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

3127 S. 9th St.

3127 South 9th Street · (803) 960-0641
Location

3127 South 9th Street, Chickasha, OK 73018

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1100 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1908 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
internet access
Available 07/01/20 3 Bed 2 Bath 2 Car Garage on Large Corner Lot - Property Id: 297156

One story, brick, traditional home with Florida room. Tile and hardwood floors throughout. Master bedroom is big with a large walk in closet and vanity. Lots of closet space throughout. The kitchen and the bathrooms have been redone. Comes with refrigerator, range, microwave and dishwasher. Living room is good sized with built in shelves and a fireplace. 2-car attached garage. Washer & dryer hookups in separate room inside house. Fenced back yard, with extra storage building and covered carport. Pet-friendly with breed approval and nonrefundable deposit. 1-year lease. Renters insurance required. Tenant pays utilities. Must see this house! Please note that this property is not available until July 1st. Taking applications, so hurry and get yours in. Move in just in time for school!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297156
Property Id 297156

(RLNE5843535)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3127 S. 9th St. have any available units?
3127 S. 9th St. has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3127 S. 9th St. have?
Some of 3127 S. 9th St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3127 S. 9th St. currently offering any rent specials?
3127 S. 9th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3127 S. 9th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3127 S. 9th St. is pet friendly.
Does 3127 S. 9th St. offer parking?
Yes, 3127 S. 9th St. does offer parking.
Does 3127 S. 9th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3127 S. 9th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3127 S. 9th St. have a pool?
No, 3127 S. 9th St. does not have a pool.
Does 3127 S. 9th St. have accessible units?
No, 3127 S. 9th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3127 S. 9th St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3127 S. 9th St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 3127 S. 9th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3127 S. 9th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
