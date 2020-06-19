1150 North 6th Street - 1150 North 6th Street

Amenities

all utils included garage bbq/grill furnished

Large furnished 2 bed / 2 bath duplex side is available for rent - This beautiful, large 2 bed / 2 bath comes furnished, and ready to live in! All you need to bring is your clothing; the rest has been handled for you. With incredibly quick access to the Rose District, the freeway, and a ton of restaurants and grocery stores, the location of this duplex cannot be beat. Property is opposite the Broken Arrow police department. Beautiful fully fenced back yard has a grill and chairs so you can enjoy the spring and summer months. All bills included in the price, including cox cable.



The other side of the duplex shares only garage walls, so there is virtually no noise, and the front entrances face different directions. Come see what this property has to offer, but come quick because it won't last long!



(RLNE5703838)