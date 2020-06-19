All apartments in Broken Arrow
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1150 North 6th Street - 1150 North 6th Street

1150 North 6th Street · (918) 973-6095
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1150 North 6th Street, Broken Arrow, OK 74012

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1150 North 6th Street - 1150 North 6th Street · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

all utils included
garage
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Large furnished 2 bed / 2 bath duplex side is available for rent - This beautiful, large 2 bed / 2 bath comes furnished, and ready to live in! All you need to bring is your clothing; the rest has been handled for you. With incredibly quick access to the Rose District, the freeway, and a ton of restaurants and grocery stores, the location of this duplex cannot be beat. Property is opposite the Broken Arrow police department. Beautiful fully fenced back yard has a grill and chairs so you can enjoy the spring and summer months. All bills included in the price, including cox cable.

The other side of the duplex shares only garage walls, so there is virtually no noise, and the front entrances face different directions. Come see what this property has to offer, but come quick because it won't last long!

(RLNE5703838)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1150 North 6th Street - 1150 North 6th Street have any available units?
1150 North 6th Street - 1150 North 6th Street has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1150 North 6th Street - 1150 North 6th Street have?
Some of 1150 North 6th Street - 1150 North 6th Street's amenities include all utils included, garage, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1150 North 6th Street - 1150 North 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1150 North 6th Street - 1150 North 6th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1150 North 6th Street - 1150 North 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1150 North 6th Street - 1150 North 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Broken Arrow.
Does 1150 North 6th Street - 1150 North 6th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1150 North 6th Street - 1150 North 6th Street does offer parking.
Does 1150 North 6th Street - 1150 North 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1150 North 6th Street - 1150 North 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1150 North 6th Street - 1150 North 6th Street have a pool?
No, 1150 North 6th Street - 1150 North 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1150 North 6th Street - 1150 North 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 1150 North 6th Street - 1150 North 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1150 North 6th Street - 1150 North 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1150 North 6th Street - 1150 North 6th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1150 North 6th Street - 1150 North 6th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1150 North 6th Street - 1150 North 6th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
