2001 N Keeton Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Very nice 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located on a spacious corner lot in Bethany. Brand new interior paint throughout and wood vinyl plank flooring! The kitchen features a dishwasher, range, bar seating, and plenty of storage space. Laundry room with storage cabinets and connections for a washer and (gas or electric option) dryer. Spacious 2 car garage with built in storage. Fenced in backyard with a storage shed. A short drive or bike ride to Lake Overholser, Eldon Lyon Park, and downtown Bethany. Putnam City School District - across the street for Apollo Elementary. Rent is $1195 per month and deposit is $1195. Tenant is responsible for utilities and yard maintenance. Pets not accepted. To schedule a showing and apply online, visit integrityokc.com.