Bethany, OK
2001 N Keeton Avenue
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

2001 N Keeton Avenue

2001 North Keeton Avenue · (405) 283-6521
Location

2001 North Keeton Avenue, Bethany, OK 73008

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1471 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Very nice 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located on a spacious corner lot in Bethany. Brand new interior paint throughout and wood vinyl plank flooring! The kitchen features a dishwasher, range, bar seating, and plenty of storage space. Laundry room with storage cabinets and connections for a washer and (gas or electric option) dryer. Spacious 2 car garage with built in storage. Fenced in backyard with a storage shed. A short drive or bike ride to Lake Overholser, Eldon Lyon Park, and downtown Bethany. Putnam City School District - across the street for Apollo Elementary. Rent is $1195 per month and deposit is $1195. Tenant is responsible for utilities and yard maintenance. Pets not accepted. To schedule a showing and apply online, visit integrityokc.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 N Keeton Avenue have any available units?
2001 N Keeton Avenue has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bethany, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bethany Rent Report.
What amenities does 2001 N Keeton Avenue have?
Some of 2001 N Keeton Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2001 N Keeton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2001 N Keeton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 N Keeton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2001 N Keeton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethany.
Does 2001 N Keeton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2001 N Keeton Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2001 N Keeton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2001 N Keeton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 N Keeton Avenue have a pool?
No, 2001 N Keeton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2001 N Keeton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2001 N Keeton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 N Keeton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2001 N Keeton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
