100 Apartments for rent in Willoughby Hills, OH with garage

Willoughby Hills apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-i... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:02am
$
41 Units Available
Pine Ridge Apartments
2252 Par Lane, Willoughby Hills, OH
1 Bedroom
$820
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1192 sqft
This community offers unique amenities such as a movie theater, sundeck, garage parking and resident lounge. Units feature plush carpeting, renovated suites and private patios/balconies. Gully Brook Park and Manakiki Golf Course are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 11 at 05:46pm
13 Units Available
The Village at Pine Ridge
2252 Par Lane, Willoughby Hills, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,535
1136 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1826 sqft
One-, two-, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes in Willoughby Hills. Many community amenities, including heated indoor saltwater pool, children's playground, resident movie theater, and car care center.
Results within 5 miles of Willoughby Hills
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:02am
Mayfield Heights
6 Units Available
Pepperwood Townhomes & Gardens
1432 Golden Gate Blvd, Mayfield Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$890
533 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1000 sqft
Units feature exposed brick walls, newly updated suites and walkout patios. There's also a picnic area, garage parking, party room and heated pool. The Eastgate Shopping Center and Hillcrest Hospital are nearby.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Euclid
9 Units Available
Euclid Apartments
27181 Euclid Ave, Euclid, OH
1 Bedroom
$822
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,073
1122 sqft
At Euclid Apartments we offer affordable prices for quality living with not hidden fees. You won't find anything like it around. Our community provides clean and meticulously maintained 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartments and townhomes.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Euclid - Green
17 Units Available
Grandview Pointe
1939 Green Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$680
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
870 sqft
Grandview Pointe in Cleveland, Ohio has it all. Within your new apartment, you will discover a diverse offering of high-quality amenities, which will enhance your lifestyle through convenience and efficiency they provide.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:54am
Mayfield Heights
34 Units Available
Arbor Court
6500 Maplewood Rd, Mayfield Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$849
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
863 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1125 sqft
Shady comfort in a friendly community. Situated in charming Mayfield Heights, Arbor Court offers the ideal combination of comfort, convenience and affordability.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:58am
Mayfield Heights
4 Units Available
Wynwood Apartments
6700 Larchmont Dr, Mayfield Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$889
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
900 sqft
Welcome Home\nThese luxurious garden apartments come with every modern amenity. Wynwood Apartments is conveniently located near the areas best shopping and finest restaurants.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
3954 Ardmore Rd
3954 Ardmore Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1152 sqft
Spacious and updated 3 bedroom 1 bath Cleveland Heights colonial! This home features a large, private fenced in yard which has an attached deck perfect for outside entertaining and relaxing.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1405 Victory Drive
1405 Victory Drive, South Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
1250 sqft
Simply a must see

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1927 Brainard Rd
1927 Brainard Road, Lyndhurst, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1614 sqft
Spacious Century Home Ready To Move Right Into!! All The Appliances Are Included With The Rental!! Two Car Attached Garage!! Fireplace In The Living Room!! Small Basement Area With Washer And Dryer!! Huge Deck On The Side To Enjoy The Almost Acre

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
4482 Liberty Rd
4482 Liberty Road, South Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1050 sqft
Adorable Cape Cod. 3 bedrooms up , all with fresh paint and new carpet. Updated bathroom and kitchen , all neutral colors. The first floor has a spacious living room with a gas fireplace.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Avondale-Argonne
1 Unit Available
1370 South Belvoir Blvd
1370 South Belvoir Boulevard, South Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1421 sqft
Updated Throughout 3BR/2BA Brick Cape Cod with First Floor Master Bedroom and Finished Basement for Long Term Rent. 2 Car Detached Renovated Garage. 2 Wood Burning Fireplaces. This House has a Character.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
4865 Highland Place Ct
4865 Highland Place Court, Richmond Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1988 sqft
4865 Highland Place, Richmond Heights - Lovely 3 bed, 2 full & 2 Half bath colonial home! $1,695 rent / $1,695 deposit $25 application fee per adult Minimum credit score requirement of 650 1 pet under 15 lbs with approved PetScreening OK with pet

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Euclid
1 Unit Available
23741 Colbourne Rd
23741 Colbourne Road, Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$975
1050 sqft
23741 Colbourne Road, Euclid, OH 44123 -- Recently renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home $975 rent / $975 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1-2 pets OK with approved PetScreening and PetFee. (Some breed restrictions apply per HUD guidelines).

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1151 Pennfield Rd
1151 Pennfield Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1399 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
1151 Pennfield, Cleveland Hts - Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Euclid
1 Unit Available
335 East 264th St
335 East 264th Street, Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
824 sqft
335 E 264th St, Euclid - 3 bed 2 bath home! $1,075 rent / $1,075 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1-2 pets OK if approved with required pet screening, and non-refundable pet fee. No restricted breeds.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Euclid
1 Unit Available
21931 Fuller Ave
21931 Fuller Avenue, Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1344 sqft
21931 Fuller Ave, Euclid - Lovely refreshed 3 bed 1 bath single family home! $1,000 rent / $1,000 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1-2 pets OK with additional non-refundable pet fee (breed restrictions apply) NO CMHA / NO SEC 8 / NO SMOKING 1

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Euclid
1 Unit Available
27191 Zeman
27191 Zeman Avenue, Euclid, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,075
1241 sqft
Brand New Fully Updated 1.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
5143 Edenhurst
5143 Edenhurst Road, Lyndhurst, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,390
1390 sqft
This 4 bedroom 1.5 bath is a must see! It has been freshly painted and updated throughout the house to give you the warm feeling of home.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1496 Sherbrook Rd
1496 Sherbrook Road, South Euclid, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
1018 sqft
Move right in to this gorgeous South Euclid duplex that has everything you need to call it home! This lovely first floor apartment features hardwood floors, spacious living areas, and large bedrooms.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Euclid
1 Unit Available
25100 Lake Shore Blvd
25100 Lake Shore Boulevard, Euclid, OH
2 Bedrooms
$745
953 sqft
Solid Brick Duplex. The living room offers comfortable carpet. Dining area off the kitchen. Kitchen with fridge, range, and adequate storage. Two carpeted bedrooms with ample closet space on the 2nd floor. Central A/C. Garage. Unfinished basement.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
North Collinwood
1 Unit Available
19509 Chickasaw Avenue
19509 Chickasaw Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$595
600 sqft
STATUS: Available. Rently self-showing. Section 8: NOT Accepted EDEN: NOT Accepted MANAGEMENT: Krch Realty & Heartland Neighborhood Homes CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
1608 Winchester Road
1608 Winchester Road, Lyndhurst, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1265 sqft
To schedule a showing, click the link below https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1172406?source=iframe&companyID=20461 Updated Kitchen with ALL appliances included.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4800 Farnhurst Rd
4800 Farnhurst Road, Lyndhurst, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1206 sqft
Charming and Cute Home in Lyndhurst! - Charming Bungalow Home in Lyndhurst! All you need to call this place home is included, only thing is missing is you! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, finished basement, finished 3rd floor (3rd bedroom with full bath
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Willoughby Hills, OH

Willoughby Hills apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

