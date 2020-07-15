9265 White Pine Drive,

Amenities

9265 White Pine 4BR/2.5BA (Loveland) - Apply today for our recently renovated 4BR/2.5BA home for rent in Loveland, Ohio. This one of a kind home has been completely updated with a walk in master closet, new flooring, new roof, new windows, and an updated electrical, plumbing, and HVAC system, and has central air. The remodeled open eat in kitchen with separate dining is equipped with a new dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. This home also has spacious bedrooms, w/d hookups, utility tub, and a full basement. Outside you will find a attached 2 car garage, patio deck, storage shed, and a yard that is perfect for entertaining. Don't pass up this affordable home. Apply today at www.bbrents.com

**Appliances are not included but can be supplied at an additional cost**



(RLNE4758754)