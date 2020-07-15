All apartments in Warren County
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:06 AM

9265 White Pine Drive,

9265 White Pine Drive · (513) 737-2640
Location

9265 White Pine Drive, Warren County, OH 45140
Landen

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

4 Bedrooms

Unit 9265 White Pine Drive, · Avail. now

$1,995

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1972 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
9265 White Pine 4BR/2.5BA (Loveland) - Apply today for our recently renovated 4BR/2.5BA home for rent in Loveland, Ohio. This one of a kind home has been completely updated with a walk in master closet, new flooring, new roof, new windows, and an updated electrical, plumbing, and HVAC system, and has central air. The remodeled open eat in kitchen with separate dining is equipped with a new dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. This home also has spacious bedrooms, w/d hookups, utility tub, and a full basement. Outside you will find a attached 2 car garage, patio deck, storage shed, and a yard that is perfect for entertaining. Don't pass up this affordable home. Apply today at www.bbrents.com
**Appliances are not included but can be supplied at an additional cost**

(RLNE4758754)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9265 White Pine Drive, have any available units?
9265 White Pine Drive, has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9265 White Pine Drive, have?
Some of 9265 White Pine Drive,'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9265 White Pine Drive, currently offering any rent specials?
9265 White Pine Drive, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9265 White Pine Drive, pet-friendly?
Yes, 9265 White Pine Drive, is pet friendly.
Does 9265 White Pine Drive, offer parking?
Yes, 9265 White Pine Drive, offers parking.
Does 9265 White Pine Drive, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9265 White Pine Drive, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9265 White Pine Drive, have a pool?
No, 9265 White Pine Drive, does not have a pool.
Does 9265 White Pine Drive, have accessible units?
No, 9265 White Pine Drive, does not have accessible units.
Does 9265 White Pine Drive, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9265 White Pine Drive, has units with dishwashers.
Does 9265 White Pine Drive, have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9265 White Pine Drive, has units with air conditioning.
