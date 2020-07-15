/
10 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Wadsworth, OH
Stratford Crossings
600 Grant Allen Way, Wadsworth, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,053
1081 sqft
Apartments in this smoke-free community benefit from 24-hr onsite maintenance, internet access, business center, and parking. Easy access to nearby I-76. Spacious rooms feature ceiling fans, private patio & balcony, and in-suite washer/dryers.
Redwood Wadsworth
276 Acacia Ln, Wadsworth, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1329 sqft
Newer residential community right across the street from Super Walmart in Wadsworth. Features include full appliances, air conditioning, in-unit laundry facilities and spacious walk-in closets. Pet--friendly.
Great Oaks
1371 High St., #112
1371 High Street, Wadsworth, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1033 sqft
Big Sky Park Apartments is proud to offer a gorgeous, comfortable and incredibly spacious 2-bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom Townhome style apartment.
Great Oaks
1353 High St., #114
1353 High Street, Wadsworth, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1077 sqft
Big Sky Park Apartments is proud to offer a gorgeous, comfortable and incredibly spacious 2-bedroom Townhouse style apartment.
Great Oaks
1297 High St., #204
1297 High Street, Wadsworth, OH
2 Bedrooms
$925
1010 sqft
Big Sky Park Apartments is proud to offer an elegant, relaxing, spacious 2-bedroom garden style apartment. This garden style apartment features an open floor plan and single floor style living.
Redwood Medina
4980 Green Ash Trail, Medina, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1327 sqft
Blackberry Trails by Redwood is one of Montville Township's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den space, and a private attached garage.
Redwood Orrville
1999 Redwood Drive, Orrville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1310 sqft
Redwood® Orrville is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Mallard's Crossing Apartments
4004 E Normandy Park Dr, Medina, OH
2 Bedrooms
$995
1045 sqft
Each unit has its own laundry and patio or balcony. Amenities include a business center, playground and pool. Close to OH 218 and shops and restaurants on the edge of Medina.
Kenmore
2146 16th St Southwest
2146 16th Street Southwest, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$695
918 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2146 16th St Southwest in Akron. View photos, descriptions and more!
1258 Meadow Run
1258 Meadow Run, Summit County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1003 sqft
Semi modern design throughout home. Open layout design from kitchen over seeing freshly painted living area with faux marble flooring. Living area sliding glass door steps out onto private patio area and own personal garden (if desired).
