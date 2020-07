Amenities

Welcome to 680 1/2 High St Wadsworth, OH. This spacious commercial space is ready for you to start or grow your business! This property is conveniently located near the highway and other business in the thriving northern side of Wadsworth. You will not be missing out on traffic for your business either being off of State Route 94 that passes through Wadsworth. On the inside you have plenty of space between 1500-2000 sqft with hardwood flooring along with newer electric with 220s throughout. You have your own personal restroom as the rest of the units share a common area for restrooms. You have a separate office space with a glass window looking out over the unit. In the back you will find another huge room that is drywalled with newer lights 2 220s and a utility sink. You will also have less stress knowing the landlord pays all utilities. Are you ready to grow and expand your business? Schedule your private showing today so you can utilize 680 1/2 High St Wadsworth, OH and grow your business today!